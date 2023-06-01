The Medicine Hat Public School Division will be adding four new bus routes and modifying another seven starting in September. Two of the new routes will be coming from Redcliff: an elementary run to Connaught and River Heights and another for Grade 7-12 students attending Crescent Heights.
“A number of years ago we had a transportation agreement with the francophone school jurisdiction, and at the time of the pandemic that was suspended,” stated Davidson. “At the end of the pandemic they weren’t interested in reinstating that agreement. The change in the funding structure for transportation now makes it possible for us to transport students to our French immersion schools.”
While MHPSD has been allowed to transport students outside the school jurisdiction, it wasn’t funded before, but now will be. The seven routes being modified will create more efficient riding times, Davidson says.
“The biggest benefit is students who have long rides to Connaught. We are able to significantly shorten the ride times for them, but it also allows us to adjust some other routes and reduce ride times elsewhere as well,” he explained.
MHPSD is in the planning process and, even though the new routes won’t start until the fall, it would help if parents registered their children for buses as soon as possible.
“Existing students who are attending from Redcliff need to fill out a form qualifying them to ride the buses,” said Davidson. “Any new students who wish to register with us are welcome to go to our website and follow the links.”
There is a link from the main page at http://www.mhpsd.ca to one regarding the new bus routes and Davidson encouraged anyone to call the main office for more information.