BRUCE COUNTY – Chris Peabody, Bruce County warden and Brockton mayor, expressed concern over an item on the agenda for the Aug. 3 meeting of the county’s Long-Term Care Homes Committee of Management.
The warden described the item, included in the report for June and July, as “disturbing.” It involved a fall with an injury. The government report on the incident stated a resident who required assistance in toileting had been left unattended, contrary to policy.
“We have to stop this stuff from happening,” Peabody said. “It needs to be a priority for the committee (of management) to monitor that and get a handle on negative issues at Gateway.
“It was a very unsettling report.”
Peabody also commented on court action involving a member of Bruce County council.
Election expenses of Garry Michi, mayor of South Bruce Peninsula, have been called into question. The municipality’s compliance audit committee has determined that there appears to have been a breach of the Municipal Elections Act. The next step will be legal proceedings in the Superior Court of Justice.
It’s not the only legal matter that has the potential to affect the county. The July 28 board meeting of Grey-Bruce Public Health included a closed session that included “litigation or potential litigation, including matters before administrative tribunals affecting the municipality or local board… update on litigation affecting the board.”
Peabody, as Bruce County warden, is a member of the board.
A matter involving both the county and the municipality is on the Aug. 3 Bruce County council agenda – the status of repairs to county housing at 308 John St., Walkerton.
The report on the matter states Bruce County staff continue to work with the insurer, general contractor and the municipal fire and building departments to prepare the property for re-occupancy.
The building was damaged by fire Dec. 1, 2022. Although there were no serious injuries reported, several residents who were trapped on their balconies had to be rescued by firefighters. A 26-year-old man, a resident at 308 John St., was charged with arson.
The estimated repair claim for the building is over $700,000.
Peabody said the Brockton file has some positive information. Interviewing is underway for a new recreation director. He anticipates an announcement in mid-September. Peabody said that after an unsuccessful in-house recruiting process, a recruiting firm was engaged, and results have been promising.