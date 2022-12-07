Five cruisers were crammed with food for the Gananoque Police Service’s annual Cram-A-Cruiser event, which was held Saturday afternoon.
Along with the food haul, the event also raised $1,527.85 in cash donations.
The money and food donations will be going to the Gananoque and Area Food Bank.
"It was a success,” said Police Chief Scott Gee.
"We had overwhelming support from our community members from within Gananoque and those who reside in the jurisdiction who contributed to the Cram-A-Cruiser event. The success wouldn’t be what it is without the support from the community."
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)