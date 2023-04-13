NAUFRAGE, P.E.I. — Six months after post-tropical storm Fiona ravaged P.E.I., some fishers in this north shore village are conflicted as to what ought to be done with a storm-damaged bridge in the community.
Lucas Lesperance, a fisher and charter boat captain out of Naufrage, said he would like to see the historic Bailey bridge fixed, not replaced.
“It’s been there a long time,” said Lesperance. “There is a lot of history behind the bridge and a lot of locals would miss it. They want to see it fixed, not replaced.”
The aging structure's supports were damaged during Fiona, causing the bridge to sag in the centre, making it unsafe to travel across, and for boats to pass safely under.
“The whole thing was off the rails, as far as engineering is concerned,” said Lesperance. “I think we need to look into repairs to the bridge as soon as possible before it falls down and risks seriously hurting someone.”
With the bridge still out of service, those looking to cross the wharf must travel around Naufrage Pond, an inconvenient detour, said Lesperance.
Designed for military use, Bailey bridges have long been used in Canada for crossing similar smaller bodies of water.
After the Second World War, many bridges which did not see service were repurposed for civilian use.
Bailey bridges are prefabricated and usually consist of few components, making them quick to assemble with no specialized equipment.
One of these bridges was placed in Naufrage, and for decades, it held strong with minimal repair.
However, the aging bridge was no match for the powerful winds and storm surge from Fiona.
Operational repairs were done on the bridge following the storm, with non-operational repairs expected to be ongoing over the next several months. That said, repairs are not anticipated to have any effect on the 2023 spring lobster fishing season.
"My theory of it is, there is only three or four people out of 75 fishermen that want to see it go. I would like to see the bridge raised,” said Lesperance.
Nathan Cheverie, a fisherman from Naufrage, said he wouldn’t mind seeing the bridge replaced, noting it is too low for many modern fishing vessels to pass under.
"Boats are taller now, there is just no way around it. The bridge is causing clearance issues on bad weather days and high tides,” Cheverie said. "Personally, I don’t see the real need for it. But there is a lot of people who want it there.”
He agreed that if the bridge is repaired, the new one will have to be higher.
“If they're going to fix it, fix it right.”
Local MP Lawrence MacAulay said he is working on the issue with the local harbour authority and officials in Ottawa to ensure work is completed and is resilient to future impacts from climate change.
"A lot has already been done to clean up and fix what she broke but there’s definitely more work to do," said MacAulay."A lot has already been done to clean up and fix what she broke but there’s definitely more work to do," said MacAulay in an April 11 release.
"I want the locals who rely on the bridge at Naufrage Harbour to know that I hear their concerns."
At Covehead Harbour, the Gulf Shore Parkway leading across the wharf was also severely damaged by the storm. Much of the area remains closed or under restricted access.
SaltWire contacted Parks Canada, which manages that structure, to ask for an update on its repair, but was told there were no updates at this time. SaltWire also contacted the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for comment but did not receive a response.
Other bridges in P.E.I. severely damaged from post-tropical storm Fiona include: