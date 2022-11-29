Bringing a traditional pioneer Christmas to life wouldn’t be complete without sharing the perspectives of local Indigenous peoples.
That’s why Lang Pioneer Village Museum is again inviting guests to learn about the wintertime traditions and practices of the Michi Saagiig people when the long-running Christmas by Candlelight event returns this weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m., visitors are invited to take an immersive trip through time. With horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas carolling, tours of decorated houses and a host of other activities at Lang Pioneer Village, located north of Keene in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, off of Heritage Line, attendees will get an up-close look at how the holiday evolved from the early 1800s onward.
And at the Aabnaabin Camp — a rice and hunting camp in the village formed from a partnership with Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — Michi Saagiig stories and teachings will be shared around a fire.
“At Christmas by Candlelight, you’d think we’d only be talking about Christmas, but we also want to talk about the traditions for this time of year for the local Indigenous people as well,” Elizabeth King, museum operations manager at Lang Pioneer Village, told The Examiner.
Eliza Braden-Taylor, cultural assistant at the Curve Lake First Nation Cultural Centre, is volunteering to lead talks at the Aabnaabin Camp over the weekend.
Interpretive sessions at the camp will explore how local Indigenous peoples experienced and navigated the winter months.
“The whole meaning and the whole being of Lang Pioneer Village is to tell the local history from the 1800s and for us it’s really important that it’s not just the colonial, settler perspective,” King said.
Lang Pioneer Village’s eum’s return to telling Michi Saagiig stories at the Aabnaabin Camp follows the unveiling of Aabnaabin: Looking Back To Where We Came From earlier this year.
The exhibit highlights the experiences of First Nation communities, particularly the Michi Saagiig, during the 1800s as thousands of immigrants moved to Nogojiwanong, the area now known as Peterborough city and county. It’s part of the museum’s effort to ensure local Indigenous voices are heard.
This weekend will mark the first time since 2019 that Christmas by Candlelight is up and running at full capacity. Two years ago, the pandemic forced organizers to host a small tour instead of the two-day celebration, and in 2021, a scaled-back version of the event was held with limits on the number of guests.
“Seeing the crowds of people, the families, the children that have giant smiles on their faces … It really warms our hearts. That’s why we’re here,” King said.
Christmas by Candlelight admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors (60-plus) and $7 for children 5 to 14). It’s free for children under 5. Family admission is also available for $40 and includes two adults and up to children 5 to 14.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at bit.ly/3EGEcTo
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.