Nestled along the Ottawa River and just a short drive from Highway 17 at Haley you will find Portage du Fort, a quiet Quebec hamlet that offers a rare glimpse into the history of the lumber trade and its profound effects on the culture of a community that brought together French and English Canadians during the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Renowned for the beauty of its stone houses, this former steamboat stop was a major center of commercial activity in the 19th century. Portage-du-Fort is the cradle of the arts in the Pontiac thanks to the presence of the Stone School, Pontiac Regional Art Center.
Along with various art displays throughout the summer and autumn seasons, the inlet is home to an amazing array of colourful trees that are a photographer’s delight in September and October.
While snapping some photos, one highlight you will find is the monument of Lady Anna Maria Head, built of calcific marble in 1856. It celebrates her accomplishment as the first woman to travel the Ottawa River in a birch bark canoe. She was the wife of the Province of Canada’s then Governor General, Sir Edmund Head, and her trip down the length of the river symbolized the economic and cultural importance of the Ottawa Valley in the future meetings which laid the groundwork for confederation.
It is no accident that the monument is located on the beach and at the foot of the legendary Lakeside Hotel, the one-time hottest spot on the Ottawa River and one of the few remaining licensed spots in the area.
About ten years ago a volunteer group produced a slick and easy-to-use Historical Walking Tour of Portage-du-Fort, a book filled with photographs dating back to the 1840s and highlights some of the village’s most recognizable century homes. It also highlights other landmarks such as the village’s three churches, or an original grindstone placed in the park by Father Basil Tanguay in 2017.
The guide comes in both English and French and is an incredible historical reference for the stone houses that survived the devastating fire of May 1914 when 80 per cent of the village was destroyed.
There are a series of plaques that are placed in front of landmarks and each plaque contains a short essay outlining the history of the site. Among the colourful stories behind the doors of some include the Sauve House which was used over the years as a watchmaker’s shop, a commercial warehouse, a lunch counter and a confectionary.
The Purvis House on Main Street is seen by many as the cultural anchor of Portage. Built in 1855 by Dr. George Purvis, he was one of the Pontiac’s first doctors and a fully equipped clinic operated out of there. Over the years it has been the home to a Catholic school. Today, the Purvis House is one of the most popular sites on the tour and it is also home to several exhibits featuring the works of local artists.
To get to Portage du Fort from Highway 17 at Haley, take County Road 653 (Chenaux Road) and follow over the Chenaux Dam on the Ottawa River into Portage du Fort.