Women's firefighting workshop in TLTI
Women from the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville who are interested in firefighting are invited to a workshop on Saturday and Sunday at the Lyndhurst Fire Station 4.
Fire Station 4 is located at 312 Lyndhurst Road.
This free weekend is open to all women over 18 who reside in Leeds and Grenville. They do not have to be a member of a fire service to participate.
This event is being hosted by the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands Emergency Services Training Centre.
For more information, contact womenoffireLG@gmail.com.
Resignation and appointment
Gananoque council has accepted the resignation of Therese Conway from the Municipal Heritage Advisory Panel and appointed Mathew Thivierge to the MHAP for the remaining term of council.
Community Grant
Gananoque council recently approved a Community Grant of $2,033 for Girls Inc., toward the cost of the organization's 2023 summer program.
Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority
Gananoque council has passed a bylaw enacting the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority five-year Cost-Apportioning Agreement for locally supported services.
Legion Riders Memorial Park
Gananoque council recently received correspondence from Douglas Wood, advising that the Legion park, commonly known as Legion Riders Memorial Park, located at King Street East, has been recognized as a proper memorial by the Department of National Defence.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)