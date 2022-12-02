Renfrew -- With less than a month until Christmas, many are anxiously counting down the days until December 25 and the chance to not only open that special gift, but also share old memories and make new ones with family.
But for those who recently lost a family member or a cherished friend, December 25 and the whole holiday season can be tough to handle. Sometimes the grief is so overwhelming they can't wait for the holiday season to end.
Surrounded by messages of love, memories and spending time with loved ones, those dealing with a sudden loss may be searching for somewhere to turn for help in dealing with that empty feeling of loss and despair.
Those living in the Ottawa Valley have two options to deal with this dilemma.
Julie Keon, the Grief and Bereavement Counselor with Hospice Renfrew, may be able to help individuals deal with that sense of hopelessness. She is hosting a free Coping with the Holidays Workshop at the Renfrew Hospice on Thursday, December 1st.
Ms. Keon says the workshop will be a safe space for people to share the pain of losing someone and the challenges this time of year presents, as well as a chance for both the bereaved and people looking to support them to learn tips that can help them through the next few weeks.
She notes that while it won’t make the holidays stress free, it can help during what is often a difficult time.
She adds that part of that process is to continue to remember the loved one and honour the bonds that were formed with them.
Ms. Keon is taking registration for the Coping with the Holidays Workshop. It runs from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Hospice Renfrew. To reserve a spot for the workshop please call 613-433-3993
Residents who live in the Pembroke area can also seek help during this holiday season through a similar program being offered free of charge in Pembroke.
GriefShare Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, December 7 at 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 567 Melton Street, Pembroke.
The seminar features video interviews with counsellors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance. These people share honestly about: being prepared for surprising emotions that may hit over the holidays; what to do about traditions and other coming changes; how to handle holiday parties and invitations; how to survive potentially awkward moments with other people; where to find comfort, strength and hope in a seemingly hopeless time.
These techniques are presented in a caring way as one of the underlying themes is taking that sense of hopelessness and instead, using the occasion to honour the memory and legacy of that person you lost.
Various methods of honouring someone may include going forward with Christmas traditions and that way a sense of continuity is maintained. Another is sharing cherished memories with family and friends and encouraging all to take part. With a group all taking part, the time together can be rewarding and help fill that void.
Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. For more information, call the church office at 613-735-5293 or email calvarypembroke@gmail.com