Public consultation is now done regarding the future options for Hal McCarney Park at the south end of William Street in Gananoque.
The consultation concluded on Monday, Nov. 28.
The Rotary Club of Gananoque recently presented its Hal McCarney Park conceptual working draft plan to Gananoque council. However, approval for the plan was deferred to the incoming council and staff was directed to seek public input into the design.
On Sept. 30, town staff met with Dieter Hundrieser of the Rotary Club to review the club's updated refurbishment project proposal.
David Armstrong, the town's manager of public works, Doug Wark, manager of community services and Robert Kennedy, superintendent of parks and facilities, conducted a site visit at the park with Hundrieser to go over the details of the proposal.
Council was informed staff has no concerns with the plans. The refurbishment project would be managed by the Rotary Club with support from town staff where needed. The town would be named as insurer.
The club’s plan is to create an improved parking area with a new accessible parking spot with two additional paved parking options. It plans on adding a new rock garden with a sculpture entitled The Fisherman.
A vehicle access barrier would be installed by adding positioned rocks serving as a barrier next to the entrance. Further drainage work and re-grading would be completed along with tree trimming.
The park, located at the foot of William Street, is named after former Rotarian and Gananoque benefactor, Hal McCarney.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)