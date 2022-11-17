With the Christmas season around the corner, the Town of Strathmore is gearing up to host several family events in the spirit of the holidays.
Marketing and Communications Analyst with the Town of Strathmore, Danielle Jensen, said this year’s Christmas festival will host a variety of returning favourite, as well as some new events.
“For the 2022 Spirit of Christmas Festival, we have many exciting events planned, including the Santa Claus Parage, Free Holiday Movies at the Joyland Theatre, the Downtown Cookie Walk, and three free events at our recreation facilities,” she said. “We wanted to showcase all of our vibrant recreation facilities, so we have added a free candy cane swim at the Aquatic Centre and free family jingeball (dodgeball) at the Strathmore Motor Products Sports Centre.”
Also returning this year, the traditional skate with Santa will be taking place at the family centre, and each of the events will be collecting donations for the Wheatland County Food Bank.
The tree lighting this year will be hosted by the Strathmore Filipino Association and will now include a variety of Filipino carols.
Jensen added people can mark their calendars, as the Spirit of Christmas Festival will kick off with the tree lighting on Nov. 25, with a host of events taking place over the weekend.
“We (will be) carrying the fun into December when the Vault Cultural Collective will be hosting three Santa’s Workshop events and Christmas movie matinees playing every Saturday (2 p.m. from) Nov. 26 to Dec. 24,” she said. “A big highlight that people will not want to miss is the Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. After the parade wraps up, everyone should head over to the Agricultural Society grounds for the annual Strathmore Stampede Celebration of Lights Kick-off.”
The majority of the events this year will be free to participate in. Any paid events have been designed to be low-cost and will operate on a cost-recovery basis.
The Downtown Cookie Walk, described as a returning fan favourite, is being hosted by the Strathmore Wheatland Chamber of Commerce. Jensen explained the goal for the event is to make it an annual tradition in town.
“I’m personally very excited about partnering with the Joyland Theater to bring free movies to the community,” she added. “It’s something so simple, but it will really get everybody in the holiday spirit. Not to mention, the Joyland has the best popcorn in Town.”
More information about Spirit of Christmas events can be found on the town of Strathmore website. Details about the festival of lights is available through the Strathmore Stampede website and Facebook page.