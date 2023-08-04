There’s a handful of core items lower tier municipalities will have to consider if they’re to adopt a municipal accommodation tax.
Scott Ovell, Haliburton County’s economic development and tourism director, laid out the important issues to be considered by the four townships when drafting a bylaw to level an accommodation tax on short-term property rental operators.
County council tasked staff July 26 to draft a municipal accommodation tax bylaw for consideration by the lower tier municipalities. The tax will only apply to short-term rental properties.
Ovell said the most important core items revolve around tax rate, its collection, designating an eligible tourism entity half of the funds from taxation will support, and the use of funds.
“Not so much about how they use it because the lower tiers can kind of more or less do whatever they wish with it,” Ovell said. “It would be any stipulations they want to put on the eligible tourism entity when they direct the funds there. Maybe there’s something specific.”
He said, particularly with short-term rentals, a third-party service provider that can handle collecting the tax would be well worth considering.
“In reality, if you were to get 50 per cent of the short-term rentals in your jurisdiction to remit an accommodation tax, you’re probably doing better than 95 per cent of the province,” he said.
Members of the county’s economic development and tourism staff recently spoke with their provincial tourism counterparts and Airbnb representatives about short-term rentals.
The Airbnb crowd made it clear that they’re not going to pony up an accommodation tax to a municipality until the province mandates it has to be paid if that municipality has such a tariff on the books.
Ovell said an accommodation tax has been pretty steady across the province at four per cent. Except for Toronto where the rate just recently increased to six per cent on short-term rentals.
“So that is worth consideration that, if you feel because we’re not doing this on your traditional roofed accommodation, you could explore going at a higher tax rate,” he said.
A higher tax rate would be smart, given councillors have said they don’t want tax dollars going into any aspect of the short-term rental program.
“For consistency, we talked about four per cent is pretty much standard across the board,” Ovell said.
Haliburton County is the region’s destination marketing arm to draw people to its lower tiers. The county isn’t a not-for-profit, so that rules out money from the accommodation tax being funneled back to the upper tier.
He said the best way around that would be to create a non-profit corporate entity. That’s the route Huntsville and Gravenhurst have taken.
Legal opinions will need to be obtained about creating a not-for-profit entity or a municipal services corporation, he said. And it could take a year to 18 months before the county can get an idea of how much money will be generated.
“So, if it’s possible, it probably would make sense just to have that municipal services corporation consist of members of (county) council,” Ovell said. “One reason is, essentially, that gives the lower tiers 100 per cent control of the money that’s collected.”
Councillor Cecil Ryall, the deputy mayor of Highlands East, asked if some of the money generated by the accommodation tax could be used to pay for the bylaw’s enforcement.
“You can do what you want with it,” Ovell said. “There’s no stipulation on the 50 per cent that you retain.”
The other 50 per cent goes toward a local tourism entity.
Huntsville stows a large chunk of its share of the tax money in a fund for affordable housing, he said.
-30-