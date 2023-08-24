More than a dozen non-profit and charitable organizations in the Tri-Cities will be getting a cash injection courtesy of the federal government.
Coquitlam Foundation, Port Coquitlam Community Foundation and the Port Moody Foundation made a joint announcement on Aug. 18, stating 13 community services organizations would be getting $831,500 through the Community Services Recovery Fund (CSRF).
“The funds invested enable greater strength and resilience for non-profit organizations that are a critical backbone for community development and wellbeing,” stated Robert Simons, president of the Port Moody Foundation.]
The CSRF was announced in the 2021 federal budget as a one-time $400 million investment to help local service providers “adapt, modernize and build internal organizational capacity” as part of the post-pandemic recovery.
On Aug. 17, 2023, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds announced that nearly 5,500 projects were being funded through the grant.
“Community service organizations are often the first to identify and respond to emerging needs, and they are often the ones best positioned to create real change at the local level,” Sudds explained. “This funding will help these organizations expand their reach, build their resilience to better adapt to emerging challenges, and make a greater impact on the lives of the people they serve.”
The funds are meant to be reinvested to increase organizational capacity under three focus areas: recruitment, retaining and support; systems and processes related to internal workings; and program and service innovation or redesign.
The Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada were chosen to deliver the CSRF, and are disturbing the funds to eligible providers.
There are two funding streams: one for local or regional organizations serving provinces or territories, and one for organizations serving the entire country.
The Tri-Cities’ community foundations have struggled balancing increased demand for their services with reduced revenues from the decline in charitable activity due to the increasing cost of living since the start of the pandemic, according to their press release.
Many charities need to make greater use of digital tools, and many organizations are struggling to adapt their services, the release stated.
The CSRF is aimed to help these organizations modernize their operations.
In total, 13 organizations are being provided funding.
“The three foundations were proud to work collaboratively to ensure an equitable distribution of funds to local organizations in the Tri-Cities,” stated John Wolff, chair of the Coquitlam Foundation.
The organizations and their funded projects are listed below: