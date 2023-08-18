According to local organizer Don Chapman, Canadian icon Terry Fox has the best brand in the world, and he recently brought numbers to prove it.
Since Terry Fox ran for cancer research in 1980’s Marathon of Hope, over $850 million has been raised by the Terry Fox Foundation in annual events commemorating the courage and bravery of the national hero.
Chapman has been the spokesperson for Terry Fox Day in the Heart of Georgian Bay for many years, and approached the councils of Penetanguishene, Tay Township, and Tiny Township over the past few months with the pitch for this year’s event to be held on Sept. 17 in Perkinsfield.
“The theme for this year at the national level is ‘Dear Terry’,” Chapman told Penetanguishene council recently. “You can go online and there’s a Dear Terry application that you can use; your message will get amalgamated with others across the country.
“Terry wouldn’t see them all – Terry’s family would see them all, headquarters would see them all. We would make them available to everyone in the country.” He added that messages marked as confidential would have their names removed but still be shared.
Throughout his 143 running days, Fox travelled 5,373 kilometres – roughly a full marathon at an average of 42 kilometres per day.
Despite a rainy start to last year’s Terry Fox Day, the event held in Perkinsfield Park in Tiny Township managed to raise a record high of $107,000 in donations for North Simcoe, ranking 11th in Ontario for donations through 500 individual on-line donors and 40 teams.
All money raised goes directly to the Terry Fox Foundation, with 68 per cent available after overhead costs are addressed.
Chapman had been promoting the 2023 fall charity run since Canada Day in Midland, where a replica of Fox’s van and era-faithful classic OPP cruiser were on parade for all to see. Since then, the charity has made it a point to attend many area events leading to the run with donations coming from sales of tshirts and other related merchandise.
Councils were appreciative of Chapman’s leadership, as well as over 500 volunteers contributing to the success each year.
During the Tiny Township committee of the whole, Coun. Kelly Helowka thanked Chapman for his presentation and said: “That was quite moving, and I’m sure we’ll support you as much as we can in your endeavour.”
Tiny Deputy Mayor Sean Miskimins said to Chapman: “You’re so passionate about this; it comes through. I commend you for all the hard work – I know events like this, they're challenging, they take a lot of energy. But proof’s in the pudding with the numbers that you're showing.” He added that “on a personal note, I’m happy to help out any way I can.”
In response, Chapman said that the organization owed much of its success to Tiny’s municipal leaders.
Over in Tay Township, Chapman’s presentation was received with praise by many on council.
Tay Mayor Ted Walker shared that in the Canada Day parade, “The deputy mayor (Barry Norris) and I were in the car behind the Terry Fox ensemble, I guess you could call it… until our truck broke down halfway up the parade route. So we were out hoofing it the rest of the way; but it was really neat to see the replica police car.”
Walker added that support from Tay had always been a given, and that the township would see what they could do to assist in other ways. He added, “It’s staggering how much money you’ve raised; it’s amazing.”
Coun. Paul Raymond tentatively put out a challenge for the rest of his fellow council members to do a fundraiser, but his words trailed off as his car wash suggestion was met with more amusement than enthusiasm.
However, the most emotional comment came from Coun. Sandy Talbot, one of many long-serving on Tay council, who spoke from the heart.
“We’ve been here for a few years now, and it’s always lovely when you come to join us,” said Talbot. Her words caught as she shared: “All of us have been affected by cancer in one way or another.” In finishing, she advised everyone to screen for early detection.
Fox was only 18 years old when he was diagnosed with bone cancer in 1977, resulting in the amputation of his right leg. It was shortly after that he began the Marathon of Hope, which lasted until September 1980 when cancer reappeared in his lungs; he passed away in June 1981 at age 22.
Cancer survival rates have risen greatly across all types since Fox’s run, due largely to investment into research, better screening methods, early diagnosis, and a range of effective treatments.
At the Penetanguishene council meeting, Mayor Doug Rawson took note of the 11th-place provincial ranking from last year’s efforts made possible by the 550 participants and volunteers who offered their services.
“This doesn’t happen on its own; it happens by the tremendous work of volunteers and dedicated community members like you,” said Rawson. “Thank you, Don, for all that you’ve done to make this magic happen in our community, and for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”
Midland council is scheduled to hear Chapman’s presentation next month, and Mayor Bill Gordon agreed to host a flag-raising and council proclamation of Terry Fox Day when they return in early September, according to Chapman.
The event will be taking place at Perkinsfield Park on Sunday, Sept. 17 with check-in at 9 a.m. There will be free refreshments, live entertainment, and activities for all ages; the organizers invite participants to run, walk, or be active in whatever way is most accommodating.
Registration, donation, and fundraising information for everyone across North Simcoe can be found on the 2023 Heart of Georgian Bay Terry Fox Run page of the Terry Fox Foundation website.