MLA Ron Schuler is pleased to announce that he will once again be running to represent the riding of Springfield-Ritchot when the next general election is called in Manitoba.
Although that election has not yet been called, it will need to be held on or before October 3, 2023.
“I am proud to again be the Progressive Conservative candidate in the constituency of Springfield-Ritchot, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of the communities within the constituency,” says Schuler. “The communities of Springfield, Ritchot, and Niverville are growing, diverse, and forward-thinking. I hope to continue to represent their interests in the Manitoba Legislature.”
Schuler has served as MLA for the area since 1999. He’s been re-elected to the position in all five consecutive elections since that time.
In 2018, Niverville joined the RM of Ritchot and the RM of Springfield to form the new electoral division called Springfield-Ritchot.
Ritchot resident and businessman Shaun Crew and Niverville resident and community champion Libby Hanna are supporters of Schuler’s decision to run in the upcoming election and have seconded his nomination.
“Ron’s 24 years as an MLA is a benefit most constituencies don’t have,” says Crew. “Building strong communities only happens when you have leaders that have the prerequisite experience to properly lead. Ron’s experience is almost unparalleled in this regard. He knows the community inside and out and cares deeply for it. And it shows, as in the past year alone Ron has helped bring over $185 million to benefit the communities of Springfield, Ritchot, and Niverville.”
Hanna, too, says she recognizes the value that Schuler has brought to the community of Niverville over the past three years.
“Ron has a deep connection to Niverville, always showing up to community events such as parades or hockey games,” says Hanna. “He also shares the same values as us here in Niverville and has been faithful in representing us in the Manitoba Legislature. I look forward to his continuing representation.”
During Schuler’s political career with the PC party, he’s served as both Minister of Crown Services as well as Minister of Infrastructure and Emergency Measures.
In 2021, Schuler made headlines for not disclosing his vaccination status after Premier Heather Stefanson made it a requirement for entering the Legislature in December of that year. Although Schuler was removed from his cabinet position, he has continued to serve as MLA since that time.