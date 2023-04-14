A two-year-old French mastiff was killed by “a large amount of poison,” police in Norfolk County allege after investigating an animal cruelty complaint lodged last month.
Residents of Bruce Street in Waterford called police on March 16 after their dog, Bain, was rushed to a veterinary hospital, where he died.
Further testing at the hospital confirmed the dog had ingested poison, police said.
“The owner is extremely distraught. Upset. Their family pet was poisoned,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video message posted to social media on Thursday.
Sanchuk asked anyone with information about the alleged poisoning to “have the courage to pick up that phone and contact police.”
“We want to try and bring some type of resolution to the family,” he said.
Tips can be left with the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at helpsolvecrime.com.