Addressing concerns about safety risks and environment impacts, the Government of Ontario is moving to ban floating accommodations on provincial waterways — a regulatory change that’s being welcomed by local leaders.
“I believe that this is a step in the right direction,” Douro-Dummer Mayor Heather Watson told The Examiner.
Floating accommodations — rafts and barges, many built from old shipping containers — allow for overnight accommodations. But, unlike watercraft, the structures are not primarily designed for navigation along waterways.
Their rising presence on provincial waters prompted criticism from members of the public and municipalities alike.
“We heard a number of concerns about the use of floating accommodations on Ontario’s waterways, including their potential effects on the environment as well as concerns about safety,” Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Graydon Smith stated in a news release.
“With these changes, we are taking action to protect our waterways by preserving access to lakes and rivers, ensuring access for recreational users, and reducing the potential for pollution of lakes and rivers.” added Smith.
The regulatory changes, which take effect on July 1, do not affect boats and houseboats, come after consultations with the public, boaters, cottagers, municipalities and Indigenous communities which voiced concerns that floating accommodations stood to negatively affect the environment. The province says it also considered concerns about the potential for floating accommodations to disrupt fish and wildlife, along with the increased threat of pollution from garbage and spills.
In March, Peterborough County council and local townships supported a provincial proposal that would restrict floating accommodations, but there was no outright ban. These restrictions involved reduced distances from shorelines and shortened times allowed in one location.
Then, later in the month, the province informed the municipalities that all of those had been removed, leaving some councillors disappointed the province had “backtracked.”
But the province said it was still aiming to amend regulations to clarify which structures would be considered overnight accommodations.
While housing and tourism are key issues in the region, Watson said she doesn’t believe floating accommodations can contribute to either in a positive way as the “units put significant pressure on area lakes.”
“While I'm happy to see the province taking the steps to regulate this, the Trent Severn Waterway is under federal jurisdiction so as I understand it, this announcement does not impact Douro-Dummer directly. I'm optimistic that Parks Canada will look to the province for leadership on the matter and echo their move,” continued Watson.
Carol Armstrong, deputy mayor of the Municipality of Trent Lakes, said she is pleased with the latest response from the province.
“It was a particular concern for municipalities, because these “floating accommodations” are classified as ‘vessels,’ and therefore under the jurisdiction of the Department of Transportation. The negative impacts of these on our waterways was felt by municipalities, however,” she said.
Armstrong said concerns about floating accommodations ranged from pollution and proper disposal of waste to noise and more.
“This has not yet been a problem in our municipality, but with over 50 lakes, it is a pending threat. It has publicly been a serious problem in the Muskokas,” she said.
The regulatory shift “will not impact anyone exercising their right to navigate, including reasonable mooring, or anyone exercising (Indigenous) or treaty rights,” according to the Ontario government.
The changes, aimed at setting a clear distinction between floating accommodations and watercraft, only apply to public lands in the province under the purview of the Public Lands Act, and won’t extend to floating accommodations located on private water lots or waterways under jurisdiction of other governments and ministries.
