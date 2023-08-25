PAISLEY – Following the lead of No Stone Left Alone, a registered Canadian charity, a special ceremony was held the morning of Aug. 19, when family members and volunteers placed stones painted with poppies on the graves of 38 veterans buried in Starkvale Cemetery, Paisley.
During a brief ceremony, pins were presented to the volunteers who painted the poppy rocks and who cleaned the military stones. Pin recipients were Sharon Hope – co-organizer of the event, First World War researcher Jim Kelly, Terry and Mary O’Hagan who placed small Canada flags to mark the veterans’ graves, Diane Gottschalk, Nancy Butchart – sound technician for the day, Rob Butchart – Royal Canadian Legion Zone C-4 commander, Glen Hanley – Paisley Legion president, Vicki Hanley, and Clarence Kieffer, who started the poppy rock initiative with Jan Briggs-McGowan at the Walkerton and Calvary cemeteries.
MC was Briggs-McGowan, who is a member of the Walkerton Legion. She told the crowd that to date, nearly 600 poppy rocks have been placed at area cemeteries.
The initiative was inspired by young people in Holland and other European countries who honour and remember Canadians killed in action. No Stone Left Alone encourages young people in this country to remember and honour our veterans who came home.
Hope told the crowd, “We place the poppies on their headstones to show our veterans, serving members and their families how grateful we are for their service and sacrifice.”
The ceremony included a reading of In Flanders Fields by Gottschalk.
Hanley placed the wreath in the circle at the top of the hill.
The Act of Remembrance was by Rob Butchart.
Piper Chris McDougald played the lament.
Once the ceremony was completed, families and volunteers placed poppy rocks on the 38 headstones.
With notes by Jan Briggs-McGowan