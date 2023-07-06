Nominations are open for Mushkegowuk Council’s grand chief.
The nomination process opened on June 11 for the offices of grand chief, deputy chief north and deputy chief south until midnight on July 11, and nomination forms can be obtained by emailing election2023@mushkegowuk.ca.
“There are three positions in this general election,” said Sherry Davey, the election officer for the 2023 election.
The two deputy grand chief positions will represent different First Nations within Mushkegowuk Council.
The northern deputy grand chief representing Fort Albany First Nation, Attawapiskat First Nation, Moose Cree First Nation, and Kashechewan First Nation and the southern deputy chief representing Chapleau Cree First Nation, Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Missanabie Cree First Nation.
The positions were created in the last update to the Muskegowuk Council election code in May.
“For the two new positions, they have to be a member of the nations they will be representing,” said Davey.
She said the unverified nominee list should be available shortly after the closing date, but the verification process can take up to three days.
“I talk to all the people who have been nominated, I call them first, and I email them to confirm,” said Davey. “And they’ll respond back whether they accept or decline the nomination.”
Nominees are unable to work for any government agencies and organizations during the campaign, and Davey said many people who are campaigning take leave from positions within the First Nations offices.
“When a person decides to accept the nomination, wherever they’re working, they have to take a leave if they work for any of the bands or affiliated organizations with the bands or with council,” said Davey. “Most of them take a leave of absence and take it from there.”
For those who are considering voting by mail, the cut off for requesting a mail-in voting package is July 26, but there is another option this time.
Email voting will be available for the first time in this election since being added to the election code in May.
“This is brand new,” said Davey. “It’s going to be busy.”
Email packages will be available on request until Aug. 11.
Davey has been working on elections with Mushkegowuk Council for 15 years and she says there is a lot of work to do in the three months leading up to election day.
“We’re just at the beginning stages, so we’ll get through the nominations and we’ll see where it goes next,” said Davey.
The general polls will be open on Friday, Aug. 25.
Questions can be directed to the Chief Electoral Officer at 705-406-6868 or election2023@mushkegowuk.ca