BROCKTON – A report prepared by Dieter Weltz, building and planning manager, and Sonya Watson, CAO, and presented at the Sept. 20 council meeting, discussed the municipal response to encampments.
The municipality had previously enacted a bylaw to regulate camping in response to concerns about camping and encampments in the municipality.
The report stated that responsibility for supplying low-income housing rests with “community partners” Bruce County and YMCA, with other agencies available for additional outreach services. Every visit by municipal staff to the site of an encampment involves the community partners being present “to ensure that every person is respectfully offered housing and support services.”
Municipal staff attending the sites include bylaw enforcement, parks and recreation, fire department, and on occasion, other emergency services such as paramedics and police.
The report stated that “it is difficult to provide firm statistics based on previous years. However, it would appear that there is a significant increase of encampments in the town of Walkerton in 2022 that have required municipal staff’s attention and clean-up efforts.”
The report listed the number of staff hours spent in response to encampment since June 2022 – parks and recreation, 119; bylaw enforcement, 57; fire department, 12.
Coun. Kym Hutcheon commended Weltz for the report and noted the amount of extra work for municipal staff.
Coun. Dean Leifso made note of the “very real cost” to the municipality, despite the fact homelessness is not a municipal problem, and suggested forwarding the numbers to the province.
He also referred to the fact the situation is costing hospitals money, too, and said the Hanover hospital has had to hire a security guard.
Coun. Tim Elphick said the matter of “enhanced help regarding encampments” had been discussed at the previous meeting of the police services board.
Mayor Chris Peabody again expressed his frustration with the Community Safety Plan – or lack thereof – in getting help for individuals who clearly have addiction and mental health issues.
Motion passed opposing federal electoral boundaries
The federal electoral boundaries commission for Ontario has proposed a new electoral map, and Brockton opposes the changes. Brockton and South Bruce would become part of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, and the rest of Bruce become part of a new South Huron Shores riding that would extend south as far as Highway 402.
The motion passed by council Sept. 20 stated the proposed changes would negatively impact local municipal interests and would “split Bruce County municipalities into other regions which limit the representation available within our county and community of Brockton.”
The motion states Brockton would prefer the status quo and remain part of Huron-Bruce.
Copies of the motion will be forwarded to the federal electoral boundaries commission for Ontario, MPP Lisa Thompson and MP Ben Lobb.
Council supports VJH stairway replacement
Brockton council has approved the project to replace the porch and staircase at Victoria Jubilee Hall.
The current staircase is cracked and the concrete is beginning to crumble, and needs replacement both as proper upkeep and for safety reasons.
The replacement concrete porch and staircase will be the same style; there will be no change to the look of the building’s exterior. The centre brass railing will be removed and replaced in the same location on the new porch.
As stated in the request from Victoria Jubilee Hall, the porch and steps have been replaced many times, at considerable expense each time. It’s hoped the new stairs will give at least 25 years of maintenance-free service.
Brockton’s heritage committee had passed a motion recommending that council approve the project.