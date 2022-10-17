Health-care workers in Sudbury are calling on Health Sciences North to immediately hire 120 additional staff to address an ongoing worker shortage they say has put a strain on the local health-care system.
On Monday, representatives from CUPE held a media conference in front of the hospital, sounding the alarm that the strain could worsen if the ongoing worker shortage isn’t addressed soon.
Dave Verch, first vice-president of CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions, said local staff members are concerned that they won’t be able to keep up with demand as the flu season and a new wave of COVID-19 infections hits.
“Hospitals struggling with severe staffing shortages and many have closed their ERs and ICUs temporarily,” said Verch. “This is not normal, nor acceptable.”
In addition to staffing shortages, hospitals across Ontario have been experiencing a higher than normal turnover rate. In the last few years, turnover has more than doubled to 14.95 per cent, a rate Verch calls “an unsustainable loss.”
To keep up with demand, Verch said Health Sciences North needs to hire 120 hospital nurses, paramedics, and clerical and support staff to deal with increased hospital admissions.
“The workforce is exhausted and demoralized,” he said. “Without some significant changes, the exodus of staff will continue to accelerate. The current workloads are impossible and threaten the quality of care for patients.”
Paramedics also experiencing shortages
Shortages in the hospital are also having ripple effects in other areas.
According to Bryan Keith, president of CUPE 4705, understaffing has hindered ambulance response times, making paramedics’ jobs more difficult.
“It impacts paramedics’ ability to transfer patients in a timely manner, preventing them from going back out on 911 calls,” said Keith. “This lengthens wait times for patients who require an ambulance, often in an emergency.”
These long response times are made worse by a 9 per cent increase in call volumes in 2022, compared to 2021. From January to May, Sudbury paramedics responded to 13,000 calls. Keith, who represents 150 paramedics across the city, said that despite the strain, paramedics are still short-staffed.
“Staffing levels simply haven’t kept pace with demand,” said Keith. “In fact, we haven’t seen any increase since 2015.”
According to Keith, the Greater Sudbury region has lost 12 local paramedics recently, mostly due to the increased workload, forced overtime, and missed breaks.
“We’re calling on Ontario government to implement a staffing strategy to stop the bleeding of paramedics and make sure everybody in Sudbury can get an ambulance when they’re in need," he said. “911 should not have to wait.”
Across the province, CUPE is calling for 46,000 more hospital workers to be hired to address turnover rates, high job vacancies, and the increased needs of an aging population.
Verch said it’s time for the provincial government to step up.
“We have a healthcare crisis in this province, and the government has had no real answers to deal with the problems that hospitals are facing,” he said. “Turning the staffing crisis around it possible and the wellbeing of many Ontarians depends on us working together aggressively to solve this problem.”
Recruitment ongoing, but many on leave: HSN
In a response to a request for comment, HSN media specialist Jason Turnbull said the hospital has already made efforts to bring in new staff.
"We have recruited over 800 new staff members in the past 12 months," he said. "However, given our current challenges most of our units are often working short staffed."
Turnbull said COVID hospitalizations have increased province-wide in the past month. As of Monday, HSN had 61 COVID admissions, triple the number admitted three weeks earlier.
He said an increase in demand and pressure on staff, especially over the last summer, has made it difficult to meet staffing needs despite the new hires.
He added that 1,400 employees will be eligible to retire over the next five years.
"Due to these pressures, we have more staff that have taken leave either because they have contracted COVID-19 in the community, are isolating due to an exposure, or because they are exhausted after two and half years of pandemic," he said.
He did not specify if CUPE's proposed number of additional staff was accurate to their own staffing projects, or if HSN will be undertaking a renewed recruitment effort in response to CUPE's concerns.
However, the hospital is encouraging all staff and community members to a flu shot, and keep up to date with COVID boosters to mitigate demand heading into the winter season.
Calls to the provincial government for comment were not immediately returned.
