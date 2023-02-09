How can you make your skills more attractive to companies hiring? A new job posting website is offering resources to job seekers and employers in Lincoln.
The platform, WorkInLincoln.ca, wants to help residents to find jobs and local businesses struggling with labour shortages to find workers.
“There is a lack of access to labour,” said Paul Di Ianni, director of economic development and communications at the Town of Lincoln. “This is not just a Lincoln phenomenon. It’s happening across the Niagara region.”
For job seekers, the “one-stop shop” allows users to submit resumes, search local job openings, find links to free resume and cover letter templates, career development resources, financial assistance and more.
Employers who recruiting can sign up and access the resume database, post job openings and find other tools to navigate the job market in the region, such as human resources, labour laws resources, training, development and financial assistance.
Di Ianni said the platform’s goal is to attract people to work in Lincoln and connect current residents with jobs if they are looking. “No matter what business you have in Lincoln, you can post it.”
The website is funded in part by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs — and is also a partnership with the employment help centre and the Youth Skills Studio (YSS), which supports youth by providing the skills and experience necessary to find jobs.
YSS, located in Beamsville, is a program partnered with Civiconnect — a local non-profit founded by Brock students in 2018. It connects Niagara youth and private sector corporations to their own communities.
In 2021, the Town of Lincoln received $2 million as part of the Skills Development Fund from the province directed to the workforce and local employers, offering affordable access to talent and resources to help grow local businesses.
Recent job openings on the website include health-care and wellness positions, hospitality and food services, administrative roles and customer service opportunities.