COBALT - A proposal has been put before Cobalt council to create an outdoor skating rink in the town.
Mayor Mita Gibson presented the concept to council at the December 6 committee-of-the-whole meeting.
She is proposing the parking lot next to the Golden Age Club on Argentite Street as the best location.
A bench and rules sign would initially be included at the site, but "this is just a starting point as to what I would like to see," she told council. She sees an opportunity to create a rectangular-shaped rink at the location.
Last year, she had created a skating rink on Cobalt Lake, but she said that for the town to do so would create insurance issues.
The possibility of creating a skating rink on the baseball diamond in Teck Park was also considered, but the park is less accessible in the winter time, it was noted.
Public works supervisor Aaron Williams has been approached about the feasibility of having the skating rink at the Argentite Street site.
"I would really like this to be put in place before New Year's if possible," Gibson said. Last year, during the holiday season, many people from throughout the area came to Cobalt to use the skating rink on the lake, she noted.
Whether the project would interfere with parking needs for the Golden Age Club was raised, but Gibson said the parking lot does not get used for parking in the winter, and there are other places around the building where people do park when the building is in use.
Councillor Doug Wilcox supported the idea of putting the skating rink in that location, which is central in the community, and would be accessible to many people.
"It would be a lot easier than getting to Teck Park in the winter time," he said.
Gibson noted she expects that St. Patrick School would likely bring the students over for skating. Previously, when the Cobalt arena was open and had ice, the school brought the students there for skating on Fridays, she said.
"The cost would be very little," she said of the proposal.
Gibson noted she wanted to present the proposal to council first before approaching the Golden Age Club.