A hammer and a wooden plank were allegedly used in an assault that prompted authorities in St. Thomas to dismantle a homeless encampment this month, court records show.
Four St. Thomas residents, aged 30 to 38, were charged in the fallout of what police and municipal officials described as a "violent assault" that triggered the tear-down of the encampment on Victor Drive.
Police responding to the camp early July 18 discovered a man living there had been attacked with weapons. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Court records show that two men and two women are charged with various offences, including allegedly assaulting a man and stealing his phone, cash and bike while armed with weapons.
A 30-year-old man is charged with robbery using a hammer and assault causing bodily harm, while a 38-year-old man is accused of robbery and assault using a wooden plank, court records show.
The court records show the 30-year-old – already charged with multiple minor offences – was charged three days earlier with possession of property obtained by crime valued at more than $5,000.
Two women, ages 32 and 36, are charged with robbery with violence. The 32-year-old was previously charged with assault in a Feb 13 incident at a homeless shelter in St. Thomas and is facing other charges for minor offences, according to court records.
Three of the accused had court appearances Friday. The 36-year-old woman is expected to appear in court Tuesday.
About seven people lived in the encampment when police dismantled it the day after the alleged attack. At the time, authorities said the camp was cleared because of safety concerns and was done using "a compassionate approach."
While many applauded the city's response, others were more critical. One advocate who works closely with people experiencing homelessness in St. Thomas called it "reactive," saying clearing the camp left unhoused residents with limited or no other places to go.
"There need to be safe camping options in the city because there are always going to be people who are restricted from (shelters)," said Amanda Zielinski, chair of The Nameless. "There's always going to be individuals who have no other options as safe places to stay."