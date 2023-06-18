Halton Region Public Health has confirmed the first case of animal rabies in the area this year. On June 9, 2023, a bat found in the Aldershot neighbourhood of Burlington tested positive for rabies with no known human contact.
Prompt action is crucial if bitten, scratched, or exposed to bat saliva. It is essential to thoroughly wash any wounds with soap and water and seek immediate medical attention. Administering a rabies vaccine before symptoms occur is highly effective in preventing human rabies illness.
While rare, identifying rabies in bats is challenging. Some signs of rabid bats include slow movement, loss of flight ability, increased daytime activity, or unresponsiveness to loud noises.
Rabies is a viral disease that can lead to severe damage to the brain and spinal cord. If left untreated before symptoms appear, it can be fatal. The virus spreads through the saliva of infected animals such as raccoons, skunks, bats, dogs, foxes, and other wild animals, typically through bites or scratches. Human cases of rabies in Canada have primarily been caused by bites from rabid bats, which often go unnoticed due to the bats' small, needle-like teeth.
Halton Region Public Health provides several recommendations to protect families and pets from rabies. These include knowing how to respond when exposed to a bat or any other animal, contacting animal control services, washing bite or scratch wounds with soap and water, reporting animal bites or scratches to Halton Region Public Health, and collecting contact information from the animal's owner or custodian.
Additional prevention measures include educating children to avoid contact with wild, stray, or aggressive animals, refraining from touching, feeding, or moving wildlife, reporting stray animals, avoiding keeping wild animals as pets, ensuring pets' rabies vaccinations are up to date, leashing pets when outside the property, having pets examined by a veterinarian if they come in contact with a bat or other wild animal, and animal-proofing homes by sealing any potential entry points for animals.