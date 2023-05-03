Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
NOTRE-DAME-DU-NORD - The Kiwetin Kikinamading elementary school celebrated the official opening of its new wing addition on April 26.
Principal Dayna Presseault said in a telephone interview that the extension at the Timiskaming First Nation (TFN) school has "been a project in the making for over ten years." She noted the pandemic contributed to the delay.
The students moved into the new wing in January 2023.
"Our school has doubled in size physically," said Presseault.
The school currently has a population of 105 students from Kindergarten to Grade 8.
The school's programs have also grown, she said.
"There's a lot more focus on culture, Algonquin and the language, and we also have a land-based learning outdoor-education program."
The new addition provides classrooms for the students that are much larger than those in the older part of the building, she said. Inside the classrooms "we have state-of-the-art technology, and brand new smart-boards in each classroom." There is also an entire room dedicated solely for use as a science and nutrition room, Presseault added.
The school's special education program is also much better, she said, and the new wing includes a Snoezelen room, which is a multi-sensory room to calm a child through the use of features such as gentle lights and soothing sounds, explained Presseault.
Kiwetin Kikinamading has a staff of 47.
The old part of the building was opened in 1992, said Presseault. Prior to that, Timiskaming First Nation students in Notre-Dame-du-Nord had been receiving their education in portables.
Presseault said the new wing was named after a former employee of TFN, Arline Chasle, who taught the students in those portables, and she was with them when they moved into the school building in 1992. Chasle worked in education for TFN for 33 years, serving as a teacher, then a principal, and then as a director of education. Now retired, she was not able to attend the ceremony, but about ten members of her family were present on her behalf.
The April 26 ceremony included comments from Chief Vicky Chief, director of education Shelly Charette and Presseault, there was drumming, a prayer by Elder Bertha Chief, a ribbon-cutting ceremony with long-time teacher Darlene McVittie, and a plaque unveiling to commemorate the Arline Chasle Wing.