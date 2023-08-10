The community of Hudson Bay will be hosting its 29th Annual Hockey School with Edmonton Oilers Assistant Coach Glen Gulutzan, who grew up in the community.
Gulutzan has coached several NHL teams including Dallas, Vancouver and Calgary.
The hockey school, which is running Aug. 14 to 18, has become very popular and attracts participants from across Western Canada.
Trent Yawney, former NHL player, coach and now assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings led the hockey school for many years before Glen Gulutzan took over. Gulutzan has been coming back to his hometown for the past 15 years to lead the hockey school.
“On average 110 youth participate, in a four-group rotating schedule," said Jeanine Holowatuik, Hudson Bay's community sevelopment director. "Kids are grouped by age and hockey level.”
Holowatuik said the hockey camp is full, with a lengthy wait list. Registration begins in February each year and the school is usually filled in a matter of days.
The camp is a week-long event, with each day packed full of scheduled activities to keep everyone active and having fun. Each day includes two hours of ice time, games time, dryland training, relays, scavenger hunts, swimming and there’s always a special fun activity planned such as bouncy obstacle courses, a climbing wall or lazer tag. During the week photos are taken with Glen and each participant gets a signed certificate at the end of the school. The last day is Game Day in Hudson Bay, with four full hockey games played to end the school.
“This is a popular school because of the excellent coaching led by Glen Gulutzan." Holowatiuik said. "Summer Hockey School is such a great event to plan each year, it brings so many people back to Hudson Bay for a fun and busy week at the Arena.”
There is a Learn to Skate program offered during the same week in the evenings once hockey school is done each day. Also, a conditioning camp is offered each night that operates outside of the hockey school and takes in its own registration. This year, Ken Munro with Munro Hockey Development is offering a Skills & Conditioning Camp.
The Town will keep the ice in for the season after hockey school and is available to rentals for anyone in the region looking for early ice time. Contact the Town Office for more information.