Eganville -- A lack of affordable housing in Renfrew County has galvanized some local volunteers to spearhead a county-wide committee and a new offshoot committee for Eganville and Bonnechere Valley was formed last week following an information and brainstorming session.
“Nothing can be done about the problem on an overall basis,” noted Ish Theilheimer, a member of the Affordable Housing Alliance of the Ottawa Valley, during a town hall last Wednesday in the Eagles’ Nest. “It is a community thing. We have to solve it community by community.”
He explained a first public meeting was held in May in Killaloe about the issue of affordable housing in the county and 50 people attended. From this a steering committee was formed and since then the group has gone to various locations in the county where local groups have been formed. This has happened in Barry’s Bay, Killaloe and Pembroke, he noted. In Eganville on Wednesday night a local group was formed and they will also be reaching out to Fairfields -- a successful affordable housing initiative in Eganville -- to have a representative join the local group.
“It takes a group of local people working together to make things happen,” Mr. Theilheimer said.
The need is for safe, sustainable and affordable housing, he noted. The meeting in Eganville had about 30 people in attendance and many were running for municipal council in both Bonnechere Valley (BV) and North Algona Wilberforce (NAW). Another meeting was held in Golden Lake the following night.
At the beginning of the meeting those present introduced themselves and spoke about their interest in affordable housing. BV Mayoral candidate Jackie Agnew noted she worked with the County of Renfrew for a decade and the issue of homelessness and a housing crisis predates the COVID pandemic. Incumbent BV Mayor Jennifer Murphy -- who is seeking re-election -- noted the municipality recently passed a new comprehensive zoning by-law which allows for secondary dwellings on properties.
Many of the people present spoke about their concerns for finding housing for their children. Some shared about their own housing concerns, including being homeless or being unable to afford to buy a home. Some spoke about concerns for their own housing and being able to age safely at home. Others, including incumbent Councillor Brent Patrick, spoke about the need to make things easier for development and severances in the county to enable more housing to be built.
During the presentation by the steering committee, examples of affordable housing including Millstream Housing in Killaloe and Fairfields in Eganville were highlighted. As well, those present were told in Cobden there is excitement about a possible new housing initiative on land donated by the Pentecostal Church with a partnering effort with an existing non-profit.
“There is a dream and it starts with some donated land,” Mr. Theilheimer said.
Municipalities can help deal with the affordable housing crisis in various ways including donations of surplus land, facilitating land donations in exchange for tax receipts. Other key tools are flexible zoning and countering NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) attitudes and standing up for affordable housing.
Mr. Theilheimer stressed this is about a vision for affordable housing in the Ottawa Valley.
“We are not talking about free money and grants,” he said. “We are taking about investing in our community which can pay off just like your mortgage.”
Cameron Montgomery, who works as the special projects coordinator for North Algona Wilberforce, said as municipal staff there are some things they can do, but these initiatives have to have a community push. She noted she has extensive experience in grant writing and presented some options on how to start financing an affordable housing project.
“Start small,” she noted.
A land trust is something a municipality can do, she said. As well securing loyal, local capital with local businesses and investors is important.
There are various examples of different ways of doing affordable housing, including cooperative living, she noted. These include examples both in Canada and overseas.
The meeting on Wednesday night was a start and was a way of galvanizing interest among municipal council candidates, Mr. Theilheimer said.
“It is not a short road,” he said. “It starts like any road with a single step.”
Having local groups, like the one formed in Eganville, is the best way to move forward, he said. They will have support from the Affordable Housing Alliance of the Ottawa Valley as a main steering group, he said.
“The committees that are getting started, the alliance will put together agendas for action, agendas for discussion,” he said.
Having the alliance for the whole Ottawa Valley and individual community groups means a stronger voice, he added.