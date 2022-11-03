Niagara-on-the-Lake has won another major award in the annual Communities in Bloom competition.
This year, NOTL earned third-place honours for its celebration of the Year of the Garden at the 28th Communities in Bloom national and international awards ceremonies.
“The award for celebrating the Year of the Garden 2022 included a beautiful sign at the entrance to Queen Street and more than 21,000 red plantings, which was the colour chosen for this initiative,” NOTL Communities in Bloom committee chair Vicky Downes said in a news release.
The Year of the Garden contest category celebrated Canada’s horticulture sector while also focusing on environmental sustainability and the country’s garden heritage.
Brandon, Man., and Coquitlam, B.C., were the top two winners in the category.
“In the context of climate change and environmental stewardship, Niagara-on-the-Lake is proud of its efforts toward meaningful environmental solutions that benefit the community,” said the town’s chief administrator, Marnie Cluckie.
“For the town, environmental sustainability means protecting the environment and ecological health while improving the quality of life in the community,” she added.
The town has won multiple Communities in Bloom awards since it began participating in 2015.
This year, the ceremony honoured municipalities in Canada, the United States, Belgium, Ireland, Italy and Slovenia. The awards were announced in Victoria, B.C.
“The town’s parks and recreation division and many dedicated horticulture and gardening volunteer groups help create and maintain the beautiful gardens you see in Niagara-on-the-Lake,” said Cluckie.