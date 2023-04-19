The Taber Lost Paws, which serves as a dog shelter for the community of Taber, relies on volunteers to successfully conduct their operations.
“The Taber Lost Paws Society sees volunteerism as a vital and necessary aspect of a community,” said Alana McPhee of the Taber Lost Paws executive team. McPhee says that the Taber Lost Paws formed in 2018 to begin planning for the development of a new facility and the planning for that started from square one with a group of highly dedicated, dog loving individuals from the community.
“After a long road of planning and construction, the facility became operational on February 12, 2021,” McPhee said. “The volunteer program began once the facility was operational, and we had dogs being brought into the shelter.”
McPhee says that those who are interested in volunteering with Taber Lost Paws Society can visit https://www.taberlostpawssociety.com/, get a volunteer application from the forms section, and email the application to taberlostpaws@gmail.com or bring it into one of the members at the shelter once it is completed.
All volunteers must also have a criminal record check completed at the Taber Police Service, McPhee says, but the checks are free for volunteers. Once the application and criminal record check are completed, the shelter’s volunteer coordinator will reach out to them and provide an orientation.
“Interested individuals can also reach out to us at any time via our Facebook page, email, or call us at 403-800-2273 for more information,” McPhee said.