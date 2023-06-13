A rejuvenated and refurbished recreational area, featuring new pickleball courts, was unveiled at the Robert E. Young Recreation Complex in Ennismore on Tuesday — the culmination of a community project made possible through provincial funding secured by Selwyn Township.
“This is an investment not just in the community itself but also for our youth,” said Peterborough—Kawartha MPP Dave Smith.
Smith was joined by local dignitaries, township staff — including recreation services manager Mike Richardson — and students from St. Martin School, which is located next to the recreational centre.
In late 2021, through the Community Building Fund — capital stream, Selwyn Township received a $407,800 grant from the provincial government and the Ontario Trillium Foundation.
“The new courts, resulting from the capital grant, will provide the opportunity for residents to enjoy more recreational activities in a safe atmosphere while contributing to their physical and mental wellness,” Smith said.
Smith praised Selwyn Township Mayor Sherry Senis for championing the project.
“When (Senis) was deputy mayor, she reached out to me about three days after the election in 2018 and said, ‘we need a pickleball facility in Selwyn. What can you do to help us?’” he recalled. “Credit needs to go to the vision (Senis) had.”
“More and more of our residents and visitors are looking for outdoor recreational opportunities not only to improve their physical health but also their mental health,” Senis said.
“This has been especially true throughout the course of the pandemic when, oftentimes, outdoor recreation is the only option available. By replacing our sports courts, we can ensure that these opportunities are available and accessible to our community.”
A Community Building Fund capital grant was also used to replace aging sports courts in Lakefield, where a much-needed basketball court was added.
Senis said the new pickleball court will soon be ready for public use.
The recreational area at the Robert E. Young Recreation Complex in Ennismore features one basketball court and a pair of tennis courts — one of which can be converted into four pickleball courts.
The Douglas Sports Park in Lakefield boasts a new basketball court and two tennis courts. Like in Ennismore, one of the tennis courts can be turned into four pickleball courts.
All existing courts in Lakefield and Ennismore were resurfaced thanks to the funding.
Selwyn Township also received $75,000 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation through the Resilient Communities Fund — a grant program introduced in 2020 to help the non-profit sector recover from the pandemic. The funding, secured last year, was used by the township to develop a new fundraising and revenue generation strategy, and to create a fundraising tool kit for local community groups.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.