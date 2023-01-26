Biologists and weed specialists across Westman and Manitoba are working diligently to prevent waterhemp, a weed that has been wreaking havoc in farmers’ fields in the United States and Ontario, from gaining a foothold in the Prairies.
Waterhemp, a member of the pigweed family, is a relatively new problem in the Prairie provinces, making it harder to detect, said Julia Leeson, a weed monitor biologist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. On the Prairies, it has only been found in Manitoba so far.
But across North America, waterhemp has become one of the worst agronomic weeds ever seen in the last 40 years, according to Kim Brown-Livingston, a weed specialist with Manitoba Agriculture.
Until the late 1980s, the weed was mostly found along watercourses and marshes, but by the 1990s, producers in the U.S. started finding it in their fields, with central Missouri and west-central Illinois being the focus of most growth. Eventually, it started spreading throughout the U.S. Corn Belt, including in Iowa, Indiana, southern Michigan, western Ohio, eastern Nebraska, eastern Kansas, southern Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Kentucky.
Although the weed has existed in Ontario for more than a century, it was only when it started moving into crop fields about 10 years ago that it really became a problem for Canadian farmers, Brown-Livingston said. The problem worsened when waterhemp became herbicide-resistant.
Brown-Livingston points to a reduction of tillage — the digging, stirring and overturning of soil — and increased herbicide use as the main causes of waterhemp’s spread across the U.S. and into Canada. Waterhemp seeds are also small and light and travel easily with water and overland flooding. The movement of herbicide-resistant seed on equipment and in migratory waterfowl has also helped spread the weed far and wide, she said.
Manitoba hasn’t seen a lot of waterhemp in fields so far, thanks to its diverse crop rotation, Brown-Livingston said.
“Where you see this weed really take hold is in places where they have a less diverse rotation and … are heavily reliant on a relatively small number of herbicides in the rotation that they have.”
Using the same herbicides again and again, multiple times a year per crop, year after year, breeds weeds that are herbicide resistant, which increases the chances of the weed spreading. In particular, it’s Manitoba’s lack of reliance on glyphosate-resistant crops such as corn and soybean that has helped keep waterhemp at bay so far.
“If we did have this weed up here … it was being controlled in the years that we had … wheat, canola, oats and barley,” Brown-Livingston said. “This is a weed that does not do well in those crops, and that has kept us from having a problem like they have … in the U.S. and Ontario.”
Still, waterhemp poses enough of a threat that ensuring it doesn’t insinuate itself into Manitoba fields is Brown-Livingston’s No. 1 priority. When it does infiltrate fields, it can become difficult — if not impossible — to control, due to its resistance to many different herbicide groups. While that has not become a problem in the Prairies yet, waterhemp is nevertheless showing up in Manitoba.
Due to its biology, including its prolific seed production of several hundred thousand seeds per plant, with larger plants producing up to one million seeds, waterhemp also spreads quickly due to pollen from herbicide-resistant plants fertilizing other plants, resulting in more herbicide resistance. The weed can emerge all season long and germinate after harvest and seed before the weather turns cold.
“It’s really like super weed or like a Frankenstein weed … because it has evolved into a weed that just can’t be controlled in certain crops anymore. You have no options left to control it … there’s just nothing you can do,” Brown-Livingston said.
Manitoba producers shouldn’t rest too easily on the fact that so far, waterhemp hasn’t gained much of a foothold in the province.
Brown-Livingston said constant vigilance is key to ensuring producers are always ahead of the invasive weed. To help spread awareness about the weed and the potential disastrous havoc it could wreak on crops, Manitoba Agriculture has classified it as a tier 1 noxious weed, which means that while it isn’t typically found in Manitoba fields yet, it could be soon.
“It would be insane to think it’s not coming here. And when it does get here, we just have to watch for it and control it,” Brown-Livingston said. “The minute we find it, it’s destroyed.”
Usually, destruction of waterhemp is done by hand pulling, since spraying it with herbicide is now useless due to its resistance. By the time the weed is found, Brown-Livingston said, it’s also usually so large — often up to eight feet tall — that herbicides wouldn’t work anyway. In the U.S. and Ontario, there have been cases where there was so much waterhemp that sections of crop had to be completely removed.
Manitoba producers who grow corn, soybean, sunflowers and other plants with wide row spacing need to be on the lookout for waterhemp.
“We don’t want this weed in Manitoba because we still want to be able to grow those … higher dollar value crops that are really crucial to a lot of farms.”
Brown-Livingston was at Manitoba Ag Days at the Keystone Centre last week to speak about waterhemp and other topics related to Manitoba crops.