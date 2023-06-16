MORRIS-TURNBERRY – Three contracts were approved at the Morris-Turnberry council meeting on June 6 – one for a municipal drain, and two for paving projects.
Public Works Director Mike Alcock prepared the reports, which CAO Trevor Hallum presented to council.
Hallum indicated that although several companies picked up the request for proposal (RFP) paperwork, only one applied for each contract.
Lavis Contracting Company Ltd. is the successful bidder for both 2023 paving contracts. One is for hot mix paving, asphalt curb and concrete sidewalk on Clyde Street and Queen Street in Bluevale for $303,932.50 – $36,067.50 under the proposed budget of $340,000.
The other contract is for hot mix paving on Clyde Line from St. Michaels Road to Moncrief Road for $226,000 – $34,000 under the budget of $260,000.
Lavis Contracting Company Ltd. has satisfactorily completed similar projects for the municipality in the past, according to Alcock.
Council approved the contract from the BiVal Municipal Drain project to Robinson Farm Drainage Ltd. for a tendered amount of $68,574 plus HST.
Engineer Bill Dietrich, of Dietrich Engineering Ltd., estimated the cost of this project would be $70,749 plus HST.