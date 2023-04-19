Finding out which buses are coming, and when, just got a whole lot easier with new “bus boards” being installed in local West End businesses.
Mickey’s Barbershop owner Yonatan Gebreegziabher, said that it will make it much easier for his customers to make sure they don’t miss their connecting bus, but also for people who step into his shop from the bus stop to warm up through the winter months. The boards will contain live bus routes, stops, and schedules.
Joe Kornelsen, Executive Director of the West End Biz stated that the project is currently in its trial phase, and they are hoping to receive funding to fully implement it.
“The objective is to show people who are in the neighborhood, or visiting businesses and organizations in the neighborhood that there is this really great option,” Kornelsen said. “We're constrained by space in our neighborhood. We don't have unlimited parking. ”
Kornelsen and the Biz think the neighborhood is uniquely positioned to use Winnipeg Transit more effectively. “We already have among the highest ridership in the city of Winnipeg in this neighborhood,” Kornelsen said. “So the transit is actually going to be good just because there are the customers here to support it, and the riders to support it. And we think we can hop on that to also entice not just more residents to use it, but visit us in the neighborhood as well.”
Winnipeg Transit has been instrumental in the development of this project, with the boards being designed and installed free of charge.“Winnipeg Transit knew exactly what they needed to look like,” Kornelsen said. “The moment I looked at it as a transit rider myself, I immediately was quite impressed.”
The West End Cultural Center, Mikkey’s Barbershop, and X-Cues Cafe and Lounge were the first three businesses to have them installed. For businesses looking to potentially get one of these boards in the future, the cost will depend on the funding that becomes available after the trial begins to show results.
Gebreegziabher looks forward to seeing a small influx in customers that didn’t previously know they could get to Mikkey's Barbershop on Portage via transit. “I’m really pleased to be one of the first participants in this West End Biz program because it means that more customers can get to my business conveniently,” Gebreegziabher said.