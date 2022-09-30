The municipality of Red Lake has received $182,600 from the Ontario Trillium Fund to replace an aging condenser in the Cochenour Arena.
The grant which comes through the OTF’s Community Building Fund will allow Red Lake to "improve much needed efficiencies of the arena and extend the annual ice season," said the municipality through a media release.
The old condenser was 27 years old and beyond its useful life, according to the municipality.
“Our local arena is a valuable recreation and sport facility in our municipality. This funding will allow residents and visitors of all ages to continue to engage in these recreation and sport activities,” stated Mayor Fred Mota in the release.
Richard Radford, the president of Red Lake District Minor Hockey, one of the facility's user groups, said any improvement to the arena is welcome news.
“As an association that uses [the facility], more ice time might allow new opportunities for programming,” he said.
Even though there’s an effort to build a new arena and people might question putting money into the current arena, said Radford, they still need a place to use now.
“We’re living in reality. [So] any upgrade to our existing facility is totally welcome.”
The Cochenour Arena is where Radford’s brother, Olympic gold medalist, Eric Radford, grew up skating. Recently, however, it has experienced issues. Last December, an ammonia leak from the ice plant chiller forced it to close for over a month while being repaired.