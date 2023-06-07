Sundridge's Elgin Park is expected to get its latest addition in the near future.
The park is currently outfitted with several pieces of playground equipment for young children plus there is a full sized basketball court for teenagers.
It officially opened last October and is named after Elgin Schneider, the municipality's long-time Mayor and one of Ontario's longest serving municipal politicians. Schneider spent 44 years on Sundridge town council beginning as a town councillor in 1970 and then Reeve and Mayor for 34 years until he retired in 2014.
Current Deputy Mayor Shawn Jackson began spearheading the park's creation during his last term on council. Jackson says with the park open and getting a lot of use, it's now time to work on its next addition which is to create a fence or sound boards that serve two purposes.
“The boards would stop the basketballs from going into people's yards,” Jackson said. “Also they would deafen the noise for the nearby neighbours which will make them happy”.
The park is in close proximity to several homes. The municipality wants the wall to be aesthetically pleasing and to that end once it's up, the goal is to have local residents or students paint images on it.
The Elgin Park project still has $11,819.22 remaining in its budget and that money will be applied to the sound wall/fence although the exact cost of the barrier still needs to be determined.
Staff are also working on a government grant application to further complete the park's enhancements.
Once the wall is up, Jackson says there still remains one more major component to add and that is lights which increase safety and also allows for longer daily use of the facility.
“The lighting is a good investment whether we do it now or later,” he said.
Jackson says the lights should be positioned in a way around the basketball court that not only allows for evening play, but can also be used to light an ice rink over the basketball court's surface during the winter later in the future.
He adds the parking area would also need at least one light.
Jackson said the Village can look at traditional light stands or investigate solar technology.
A staff report indicates traditional pole lighting is estimated to cost $45,000 to $50,000 while solar lighting would cost around $15,000 to $20,000. Council will discuss the lighting costs at its 2023 municipal budget deliberations.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.