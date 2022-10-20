There have been two drug busts this month in Kuujjuaq.
The Integrated Nunavik Investigation team — which includes both Nunavik police and Quebec provincial police officers — carried out searches in two houses and a shack on Oct. 13, according to a news release from Nunavik Police Service.
Officers seized 2,034 methamphetamine pills, electronic devices, scales, empty bags and paraphernalia, and approximately $5,000 in cash.
Two people were arrested and released, states the release.
No charges have been laid, according to Jean-Francois Morin.
The Oct. 13 bust occurred a day after both police services charged a 26-year-old man in Kuujjuaq with drug trafficking and firearms offences.
In that instance on Oct. 12, police seized about 130 grams of cocaine — roughly the same weight as an orange — as well as nearly 560 methamphetamine pills and two firearms, one of which is for “restricted use,” according to Sgt. Nancy Fournier of the Quebec provincial police.
Police have not said whether the two drug busts are related.