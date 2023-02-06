Most of the children in immersion came from English speaking families, and there were people out there with second language, but few. So, we had to be very strict in the school, that it was total immersion. I got in a little trouble because I didn’t allow the firemen to go into the classroom, because we had a rule to speak only Kanien’kéha in the classroom.
He said, “But I have an important message to share.”
I said, “I have something important too. I’m teaching the language.”
His nose was a little put out. Then I thought about it.
I said, “We could do a field trip to the fire department. We will take the kids out of the classroom.”
That worked well.
Everything that went into that classroom had to be in Kanien’kéha. You could only speak Kanien’keha. If the person couldn’t, they couldn’t go in.
*
Thó:ha akwé:kon tsi nihá:ti aóskon Onkwehonwehnéha ronteweiénstha’ iah tehonhrónkha’ raotihwatsire’ó:kon, tánon’ ken’ nihatì:’a Kanien’kéha rontewennontáhkhwa’. Né: ká:ti’, teiotonhontsóhon aiakwate’niakátstate’ ne tsi ionterihwaienstáhkhwa’, tsi aóskon Onkwehonwehnéha iakhirihonnienníhahkwe’. Ostón:ha sakaterihwátewahte’ ase’kén iah tekherihwá:wi ne ron’swáhtha’ iahontáweia’te’ tsi nón:we ronteweiénstha’, nè:’e tsi ionkwaianerenhseraién:tahkwe’ Kanien’kéha khók eniontá:ti’ tsi nón:we ronteweiénstha’.
Wahèn:ron’, “Nek tsi iorihowá:nen wakerì:waien akheiatá:ti’.”
Tontakì:ron’, “Iorihowá:nen ni’ nì:’i wakerì:waien. Kherihonnién:ni tsi nitewawennò:ten’.”
Ostón:ha tahotié:ra’se’. Sok ki’ tontakanonhtonnión:ko’.
Wa’kì:ron’, “Enwá:ton’ tho ron’swahthà:ke ieniakhiia’ténhawe’ ne ratiksa’okòn:’a.”
É:so tsi wa’oiáneren’ne’.
Akwé:kon tsi nahò:ten’ ronteweienstáhkhwa’ teiotonhontsóhon Kanien’kéha akénhake’. Kanien’kéha khók wathontá:ton aiontá:ti’ kanónhskon tsi nón:we ronteweiénstha’. Tóka’ iah teionhrónkha’, iah thaón:ton’ tho iaiontáweia’te’.