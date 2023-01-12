Curbing the alarming numbers of Indigenous women touched by violence in Canada is at the heart of a pair of moves the federal government announced Tuesday evening.
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller announced the creation of an Indigenous ombudsperson post as well as an investment into tracking the government’s progress on helping put an end to violence against Indigenous women.
Miller tasked Stephanie Moore Rattray, the former director of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, with finding someone for the job.
The Inquiry delivered its final report in 2019, but the government has faced criticism for dragging its heels on implementing the 231 calls for justice included in the report. The Inquiry called on the government to help stem what it characterized as genocide against Indigenous women and girls.
“We see very legitimate cries for accountability,” Miller said. “The results are trailing.”
Miller also announced that Indigenous organization Innovation 7 is being tasked with developing recommendations for an oversight mechanism to help the government track its progress in ending violence against Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ people.
The creation of both an ombudsperson role and an oversight mechanism were among the Inquiry’s calls to justice.
The government has faced criticism for failing to better protect Indigenous women after a pair of high-profile cases – one in Winnipeg, where police confirmed late last year that they believed four women, including three First Nations women and a fourth woman who is still unidentified, were slain by a serial killer, but refused to search the landfill for their remains. A second case was that of Cree women Kara Fosseneuve, who was found dead in Flin Flon, Manitoba, just a few days ago.
On Tuesday, Miller referenced the murders in Winnipeg as evidence of the ongoing pattern of violence. He acknowledged that actions taken since the inquiry’s final report have not been enough to address the crisis.
“Clearly, what we need to do here is have a process for federal accountability. The safety of Indigenous women and girls coming out of the pandemic has been a major concern,” he added.
Miller declined to give a timeline for Rattray’s work, saying he would let her guide that important work through its process and the consultation.