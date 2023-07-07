GORRIE – On July 3, the village of Gorrie came out to the Howick Optimist Pool for a fun time filled with community and connection during the second annual Tri-Umph Triathlon.
“The Tri-Umph Triathlon started a few years ago as a fun way for a few families to stay connected and fit at the same time. Last year we decided to open it up for the community in the town of Gorrie. The town was extremely welcoming and the competitors were so appreciative that we are excited to do it all over again!” explained the event’s website.
The event saw hundreds come out to compete, support and/or spectate. The triathlon was open to children participants who were born between 2006 and 2017. It started in different waves, beginning with the youngest participants completing their portion and ending with the oldest completing the most difficult triathlon of the day.
To start the race, the participants swam in the 20-metre outdoor pool in Gorrie and completed a set number of laps based on their age group. Next, the competitors headed to the bike track. The bike portion took place on closed roads and was a 1km loop with a turn-around in the village of Gorrie. Finally, the last leg of the triathlon was the running portion. This part of the race took place on a grassy field, which was a 300 metre loop.
The youngest participants, six and seven year olds born in 2016/2017, had a 40-metre swim, one kilometre bike and a 300-metre run. The triathlon advanced in difficulty as the competitors advanced in age. The eldest participants were up for a challenge, as they swam 300 metres, biked eight kilometres and ran 2,400 metres.
At the end of their race, the competitors received medals for their participation. For more information visit their website at www.tri-umph.ca/