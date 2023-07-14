NORTH PERTH – North Perth council approved signing the agreement between Maitland Conservation (MC) and the municipality for the lease of the Galbraith Conservation Area. Amy Gangl, manager of programs for North Perth, brought forth a draft lease agreement for the conservation area at the July 10 council meeting.
Per council’s direction, staff sent an expression of interest to MC with regards to leasing the conservation area. Municipal staff then met with MC staff in April to discuss terms for the lease agreement, after which MC staff presented the terms to their board members at their May meeting, and was given final approval from MC.
The agreement grants use of the Galbraith Conservation Area on an annual basis. North Perth can terminate the lease by giving 12 months written notice to MC.
As for financial implications, entering into a lease agreement with MC for property maintenance and upkeep is estimated at $13,000 per year.
North Perth has received that financial support from Perth County for one year.
Financial support from a private citizen has also been identified.
Following Gangl’s presentation, Coun. Lee Anne Andriessen questioned the total property maintenance costs, as she suspects “it will be pretty costly.”
“We’ll have more details when we get on to the site again,” explained Gangl.
She then said they have had discussions with MC surrounding their budget: “We would work within the budget or finances that we have.”
The council of the Municipality of North Perth formally entered into a lease agreement with Maitland Conservation for the Galbraith Conservation area.
The vote passed 6-2 with Coun. Marc Noordam and Andriessen voting against signing the lease agreement.