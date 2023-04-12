by Patrick Quinn
As the Covid-19 pandemic becomes less urgent as a public health concern three years after it changed the planet’s life as we knew it, some healthcare organizations are studying the Cree Nation’s successful mitigation measures to better understand how to respond to future emergencies.
Cree Health Board professionals attended two conferences in March to talk about their unique pandemic experiences and responses. On March 15, several team members presented at the Journées annuelles de santé publique (JASP), the country’s largest francophone public health training forum, while some also participated in a pandemic forum the following week in Gatineau.
“At the JASP conference, we talked about how to work with Indigenous communities so you’re not doing anything for them without them,” said Robin Gull-Saganash, who facilitated the event. “I discussed the adaptation and formalization of the contact-tracing training offered by the CHB. That was such a unique project.”
To break the spread of transmission, healthcare leaders formed contact-tracing teams in each Cree community. Developed by and for the Eeyou Eenou population, this program was accompanied by specialized support and tool development.
“Having Cree speakers was important in the pandemic response,” Gull-Saganash asserted. “We had doctors providing material but ultimately we had the final say about adapting the training to fit the Cree Nation, creating new scenarios with real-life examples so people understood what contact tracing was.”
Working with nine different community processes posed challenges for regional coordinators as some were mostly autonomous while others required extensive support. Virtual communication platforms like Teams and Zoom quickly became ubiquitous, highlighting the region’s unequal connectivity.
“One of the challenges was doing training in a fly-in community that doesn’t have as much internet,” explained Gull-Saganash. “I had to be there virtually, adapting material to be simpler, making sure the content, tests and programming were on just one screen where I was used to interacting with each participant on Zoom.”
The Cree Nation Government developed preventative measures months before Covid hit Canadian populations, recognizing vulnerabilities like remoteness, overcrowded housing and a prevalence of chronic health issues. A leadership table united heads of all major entities, which swiftly coordinated responses throughout communities.
By March, when a pandemic was declared, leadership and local public safety officer (PSO) tables were already active, along with a regional emergency group. Long before similar restrictions were implemented in other regions, checkpoints were established on roads accessing communities with travel information and potential symptoms uploaded to a centralized database.
“Because of the point of entry at the gate, we knew the names of who came in the last three days,” said Jason Coonishish, CHB coordinator of pre-hospital and emergency measures. “From there, we could test the wastewater in an area of the community and pinpoint exactly where Covid came from and contain it fast.”
As the virus replicates in the digestive system and is shed in high quantities often even before symptoms appear, testing conducted by the environmental health department provided an inexpensive method for monitoring without overburdening clinics. This testing was improved upon as capacity expanded.
While Eeyou Istchee was the only Quebec region without reported cases of community transmission months into the pandemic, eventually there were three major outbreaks. As the emergency evolved and the province introduced new measures, the leadership table would meet immediately to position the local response.
“We had a containment plan that we followed precisely, working with frontlines like our fire departments to reduce transmission,” Coonishish said. “We’d go directly to people’s houses that were positive and mapped out the community. This information we provided to the police and fire departments, so they knew how many houses were impacted.”
At first, samples were sent to Winnipeg, but the distribution of individual rapid testing kits improved response times. PSOs would contact individuals in isolation to answer questions, make recommendations and ensure basic needs were met – for instance, delivering groceries to their doors then waiting in the car until they were received.
As public health ensured confidentiality for infected individuals, frontline workers initially wouldn’t know whether Covid was present at houses they visited. Eventually, addresses with Covid would be provided without specific names so workers could adequately protect themselves.
Nonetheless, communities published lists of people who had visited “hot zones” and required isolation, which was difficult for those with chronic illnesses who travelled frequently for medical appointments down south. The CHB worked to limit exposure to Elders’ homes where many were passing away.
“During that time, the kitchen burnt in our Elders’ home in Chisasibi and we had to move our Elders to a mobile emergency response unit,” shared Coonishish. “We put them upstairs and they stayed there for 7 1/2 months because there was too much happening down south. I believe that was a very good call, protecting the families, knowing they were safe.”
When certain regions reduced their restrictions in 2022, the spread of the Omicron variant forced Cree leaders to remain vigilant with isolation and contact-tracing measures. Training for rapid testing was conducted over Christmas and by December 27 all communities were doing testing at fire halls, which identified many cases and limited further spread.
“From January to April 2022, we faced Covid, rabies and avian flu at the same time, which impacted our hunters with geese and threatened food security and safety,” said Coonishish. “The Arctic fox with rabies attacked dogs in a couple of communities. With the protocols we’d put in place for three years, PSOs knew how to handle the geese with rubber gloves and protect themselves.”
The pandemic forced the Cree Nation to develop greater emergency expertise but also the confidence to coordinate effective responses across communities and entities. At JASP, Gull-Saganash explained how public health can support self-governance by identifying community partners and implementing lasting programs with active engagement.
“We’re prepared but we’re also building capacity in the local work force,” said Gull-Saganash. “We have 58 community contact tracers trained from six sessions. Most of them speak Cree. That’s incredible because if we need contact tracers for any situation, we’ll already have the knowledge on hand.”