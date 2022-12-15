It’s possible more people spoke to Penetanguishene council about not being heard than who originally filled out a public survey in the first place.
Penetanguishene Mayor Doug Rawson brought up bettering community engagement during the announcements portion of the recent regular meeting of council.
“We’ve had some comments and questions regarding further public consultations regarding the budget process with our public and our residents,” Rawson said to CAO Jeff Lees.
During last week’s special committee of the whole meeting for the second draft 2023 budget, results of the public survey held in May showed that only 75 of the town’s 7,725 eligible voters had provided input to the future taxation of the community. The survey had been available through the town website, sent out by mail, and was on hand at town hall while also being advertised through social and print media.
Rawson, members of council and town staff received comments from residents over the week from those wanting another chance to participate in the annual process.
Said Lees, “We have heard some feedback that there may be an appetite to host additional consultations as it relates to budget. We have had some discussion internally and subject to the will of council, we’re in a position to entertain further consultation in the third week in January.”
Although the matter was loosely discussed among council for consensus, unconfirmed locations proposed were an afternoon session at Georgian Village with an evening session at the Penetanguishene Memorial Community Centre on January 19, with the date to be verified in the future.
“That gives us lots of time to advertise, lots of time to get the message out there,” Lees reasoned. “It also gives us an opportunity to provide a more succinct and summary-level presentation, but also make sure there’s an emphasis on how we can engage and how we can get the community that participates at those sessions collaborating and providing feedback and suggestions.”
Coun. Suzanne Marchand was in favour of the public discussion, highlighting the importance of community engagement.
“I do like the concept of going to a different location; I think council chambers is sometimes intimidating,” said Marchand. “I would also like to see that engagement as part of that education piece so that people understand their taxes, the taxation and what it means from a service perspective with different pieces.”
Marchand cautioned, however, that the time of staff during the budget was valuable and if there wasn’t a notable difference from the community’s response, then it should be treated as a trial and taken note for future engagement opportunities.
Rawson was eager for the proposed engagement, and with his usual lighthearted leadership he mentioned a humorous staff declaration to council.
“I know one of the staff recommendations was that each one of us are responsible for bringing ten people,” said Rawson to the laughter of the chambers while looking at the other six members of council.
Information on the draft 2023 budget, including detailed reports and community engagement, can be found on the Town of Penetanguishene budget web page.
A link to the budget draft #2 report can be found on the agenda page of the Town of Penetanguishene website.
Archives of regular meetings of council are located on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.