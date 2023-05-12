BRUCE COUNTY – Paul Calandra, Ontario’s minister of long-term care, has responded to correspondence from the county expressing concern over level of care per diem funding.
The province has based such funding for long-term care homes on occupancy requirements. However, the province recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic brought its own set of requirements, including space for isolation. Occupancy requirements were suspended during COVID; long-term care homes received level of care per diem funding based on full occupancy, no matter what actual occupancy was.
As was discussed during a previous meeting of the county’s long-term care homes committee of management, shifting to full occupancy when funding protection ended was not a simple matter. The admission process can take time.
The letter from the minister’s office was discussed by council at the May 4 meeting. The letter explained the details of the province’s funding policy, but offered nothing to ease the situation.
Warden Chris Peabody, Brockton, commended MPP Rick Byers.
“He said he would take it (the county’s concerns) to the minister.”
Peabody continued, “If we keep advocating on this, maybe we can get some action.”
Masking update
County Coun. Kenneth Craig, Kincardine, noted at the May 4 meeting of the long-term care committee of management that local hospitals have announced they’re easing masking requirements. He wondered about long-term care homes.
Megan Garland, director of long-term care and senior services, said (indoor) masking is still required in long-term care homes. However, certain other COVID-19 measures are being relaxed, primarily, screening and testing.
As per the phased-in approach announced by Ontario’s chief medical officer of health on March 22, daily rapid testing will no longer be required, nor will active screening prior to visits. Residents will continue to be monitored for signs of infection including COVID-19, but daily temperature checks will no longer be required. Activities in the homes no longer require physical distancing. Masking is not required for residents or visitors outdoors.
During an outbreak, public health will provide guidance on visitors and any restrictions.
Garland said, “I do expect a ‘phase two’ regarding masking.”
Staffing still an issue
County Coun. Milt McIver, Northern Bruce Peninsula, asked about agency nurses.
“Are they readily available?” he asked.
Garland commented that agency nurses are still being used, and one of the realities of “our rural nature” is the need to provide accommodations adds to the cost of using agency nurses, who are mostly city-based.
Garland said in her report that “staffing pressures continue in both homes due to the number of vacant lines, staff illness and high-risk contacts. The staffing pressures are managed through contingency plans and agency usage.”
Three key positions have been filled.
Jake Presseault has accepted the position of administrator at Gateway Haven effective March 13.
Holly Cambridge is the new dietary manager at Brucelea Haven, effective April 1.
Raelynn Aljoe is now the administrative assistant, long-term care and senior services, effective March 6.
Recruitment efforts for new PSWs are beginning to reduce the need for agency personnel; said Garland,
“We’re feeling less pressure.”
In other news
The new newsletter for Brucelea Haven and Gateway Haven has received a lot of good feedback, said Garland.