As if the North Shore didn’t have enough free entertainment to whet the cultural appetites of locals this summer – what with The Polygon’s outdoor movie screenings, North Vancouver Recreation and Culture’s Live and Local event series and The Shipyards’ weekly night market – another has just been added to its people pleasing repertoire.
Smooth Grooves of Summer, a free afternoon-long celebration of smooth jazz music, will take over The Shipyards July 29.
Run by local radio station Wave 98.3, a station self-described as boasting the “coolest vibe” and known for its R&B, Motown and smooth instrumentals, the concert will shine a spotlight on four up-and-coming musical acts looking to cut their teeth on a big North Van stage.
The artists were selected following a rigorous whittling process by the station, who earlier this year issued a call-out for submissions from local and emerging Canadian performers.
The response, said Wave 98.3’s VP B.C. Operations Geoff Poulton, was overwhelming.
“We were ecstatic to have received approximately 50 incredible applications for our diverse panel to vote on,” he said. “The city has a unique culture and history, and the music being created here reflects that.”
The colourful line-up comprises Grammy and Juno-nominated keys player and producer Jonny Tobin, Caribbean-Canadian producer and artist Janette King, Vancouver group Bungalow, and Philadelphia-born, Vancouver-raised artist AHSIA.
Not simply given exposure but a financial foot in the door too, the four acts selected will each receive a $2,500 prize, in addition to a fully produced performance video and a mastered song from Blue Frog Studios – a production package valued at $3,000.
The artists will also receive promotion on Wave 98.3.