The Melfort Fire Department ended their August dealing with a combine fire and a house fire.
At 10:34 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2023, Melfort Fire Department was dispatched out to a combine fire northwest of Melfort. Upon arrival, a fully engulfed combine was found. The farmer had already done two laps around the burning combine with his second combine to stop the fire from spreading further.
The Melfort Firefighters on the scene were putting out hotspots on the combine, when at 11:51 p.m., a second dispatch came in for a structure fire on Bemister Avenue in Melfort, said Shawn Stewart, Director of Protective Service and Fire Chief. Fire truck E223 remained on scene with three members to put out the combine, while all other resources were directed toward the structure fire. Upon arrival, a fully involved house was found, and crews began an exterior attack to knock down the flames and protect neighbouring homes.
All occupants were able to get themselves out of the house. The house was a complete loss. The crews began an extensive cleanup of equipment, and terminated the call at 4:15 a.m.
The Melfort Fire Department received another call that evening at 4:47 a.m., as a small rekindle had occurred at the house fire. Stewart said crews knocked it down quickly, and returned to hall.
"A big thank you to our partners in RCMP, EMS, SaskPower and SaskEnergy, all of whom were very supportive throughout our night, and of course, a BIG shout out to all the firefighters who so selflessly gave of their time and effort all night to battle the many different fires that occurred,” said the Melfort Fire and Rescue Facebook page.
Stewart said the combine fire started in the engine compartment, but the cause is still unknown. The cause of the house fire is still unknown.
In a normal year, Stewart said they have between two to four structure fires a year within the City limits.