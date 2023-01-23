A Manitoba Grand Chief says there needs to be a thorough investigation to find out why a man who fled from police is now dead, and why more efforts were not made to find the man before hypothermia took his life.
The body of Devin Ashley McKay, a 29-year-old O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation man, was discovered by RCMP officers in a wooded area near the community of Crane River on Jan. 5, one day after members of his family reported him missing. McKay’s cause of death is believed to be hypothermia, according to RCMP.
But five days before the missing persons call came in, McKay had come into contact with local RCMP in the same area, and that was the last time anyone saw him alive, as he had fled from police into the woods on the morning of Dec. 30, when temperatures were around -20 degrees Celsius.
McKay’s body was found near the same area where he fled and SCO Grand Cheif Jerry Daniels said he now wants to see an investigation determine why police did not look for McKay in the area sooner, considering the dangerously cold temperatures that morning, and the wooded and remote area where the incident took place.
“Devin had been missing for almost a week,” Daniels said. “Why didn’t officers look for him sooner? Why didn’t they do everything they could to find him on the night of their initial encounter, especially when it was reported that he fled on foot on a bitterly cold night?”
In a statement sent to the Winnipeg Sun on Monday, RCMP described what happened on the morning of Dec. 30, and what led to McKay fleeing from police that morning.
According to an RCMP spokesperson, on Dec. 30, around 10 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a reported robbery in the RM of Lakeshore.
The door to a rural home had been kicked in, and police were told four people demanded items from the homeowner, that a vehicle was stolen from the victim and later a different vehicle was stolen from a property belonging to the RM.
RCMP said they located four suspects on Highway 481 after the stolen vehicle went off the road into the ditch, and four people were trying to dig it out.
When RCMP confronted them, one ran off into a wooded area, while the other three, one male and two female, were taken into custody without incident. Those three are facing multiple charges.
RCMP said they would not be offering any further comment on the incident as it is being investigated by Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).
Daniels said he believes a few “important and unanswered questions” need to be answered through the IIU’s investigation.
“I must stress the need for accountability and transparency when it comes to investigating the final cause of Devin’s death,” Daniels said.
In a media release, the IIU confirmed they have taken over the investigation into the incident, but could offer no further details.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.