A petition to save the Go Train is nearing 1,500 signatures. Residents sign in support to urge Metrolinx to reassess the stops in both Stratford and St. Marys.
The recent announcement of the route's discontinuation has sparked widespread frustration among commuters who feel let down by what they perceive as a failed effort to support effective transportation to bigger cities. One signee noted, “Stratford has limited public transit out of the county, and even that may lose its funding. If we don’t keep GO services, our city will further disadvantage the poor as anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. We need strong, affordable, reliable intercity public transport.”
“However, this setback should not discourage us from striving for improved rail connectivity,” the petition read. “Rather, it should serve as a catalyst for renewed advocacy and engagement with decision-makers at both the provincial and federal levels.”
The petition, started by Stratford resident Vanessa Mugoa, went on to read, “We implore Metrolinx and other relevant authorities to reconsider their decision to discontinue the London-to-Toronto GO Train route. We urge them to recognize the potential of this service in enhancing regional connectivity, promoting sustainable transportation, and fostering economic development.”
Urging all forces to help save the GoTrain for the environmental aspect as well as safe transportation for those who need it, one supporter noted, “The London-to-Toronto GO Train route is more than just a train service; it is an essential thread that weaves our communities together. Discontinuing this route would hinder economic growth, limit opportunities, and undermine the goal of sustainable transportation.”
Mayor Ritsma noted in his comments during the City Hall meeting on July 10th, “Certainly there is much interest by both levels of government to work together to advocate for some sort of increased rail service, whether it's Go, whether it's VIA, whether it continues to be a combination of both.”
Councillor Jo-Dee Burbach also advocated for the importance of the continuation of the Go Train and requested the concerns be brought to the municipal government: “I’d like to request a motion or a recommendation that we can share with other Perth County Municipalities that can endorse this on behalf of the City Council.” This motion was passed to address concerns directly with the Municipal Government. Eddie Mathews from the Stratford and District Chamber of Commerce talked to Terry Johnson and Ken Westcar from Transport Action Ontario via LinkedIn, where they discussed the issues with the cancellation of the Go Train in Stratford and St. Marys. Johnson noted, “We’re not quite sure why the province changed direction and decided to cancel the service” Johnson continued, “We need both levels of government to collaborate to make sure the service to Stratford and St. Marys between Kitchener and London is delivered efficiently and reliably.”
There is still no solution at this time, and those who rely on the service are still waiting for answers for future travels