BROCKVILLE – Former Upper Canada District School Board trustee John Danaher was selected to fill the vacancy in Dundas County. In May, trustee Larry Berry resigned his seat due to health issues.
Danaher, who served as UCDSB trustee for Ward 9 representing Glengarry and Stormont Counties, was one of four candidates vying for the position. Also running was Edmond Marc du Rogoff, Ryan MacKay, and William MacPherson.
The four candidates were each given up to 10 minutes to respond to three questions asked by UCDSB chair John McAllister. No rebuttal or secondary questions were allowed. Candidates also did not have time to provide open and closing statements.
McAllister’s questions asked about the role of a trustee in supporting equity and inclusion at the board; what are the key components of the UCDSB’s strategic plan, and the Director of Education’s work plan; and how the candidate would build a good work relationship with the trustee board members and senior administration.
Following the candidate responses, the nine remaining trustees voted by secret ballot to select Berry’s replacement – with Danaher winning the vote. No formal results with vote numbers were released by the board.
“I am glad to be back,” said Danaher on being selected.
“I have been given a clean bill of health and I am pleased to be here.”
Danaher was immediately sworn into office and took his seat at the board for the balance of the meeting. Danaher served as trustee in 2018-22 but did not seek re-election for this term due to health issues. He is a former teacher, and principal with the UCDSB – retiring in 2013.