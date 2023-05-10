Officials confirmed a recovery team pulled a deceased body from the Meduxnekeag River in Woodstock Tuesday evening, May 9.
The discovery comes less than a week after a man ran into the water while fleeing police in the early morning hours of May 4.
Josie McKinney, acting director of SiRT (Serious Incident Response Team), confirmed the discovery.
“The body was removed last evening,” McKinney told the River Valley Sun on Wednesday afternoon, May 10. “The next of kin have been notified.”
She explained SiRT became involved in the incident at the request of the Woodstock Police Force.
SiRT independently investigates serious incidents which arise from the actions of the police.
McKinney said SiRT is still examining the situation to determine if it falls under their mandate.
She did not identify the deceased man.
The Woodstock Fire Department and COJO Dive and Rescue assisted in the recovery of the body.
The Woodstock Police Force declined to comment on the latest developments, directing all questions to SiRT.
Woodstock Police Force Deputy Chief Mark Bennett previously explained the man, who was the subject of the investigation, fled on foot towards the Meduxnekeag River in Woodstock. He said officers, using flashlights, observed the individual in the water but eventually lost sight and contact.
Police said the incident began at approximately 3:19 a.m., May 4, when members of its force conducted a follow-up related to an investigation i