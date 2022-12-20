Cobden -- Whitewater Council has named Cornwall-based EVB Engineering as the successful bidder to provide engineering services for a project to update the Beachburg Water Treatment Plant.
The successful bid came in at $355,463.96, inclusive of HST. The work will encompass project startup, field investigation and confirmation, environmental assessment review, preliminary and detailed design, approvals, tendering, construction supervision and construction management, and post construction oversight.
Of the two proposals received by the bidding deadline, EVB’s scored highest when evaluated by a committee made up of the Ontario Clean Water Agency’s Senior Operations Manager as well as Whitewater’s Environmental Services Superintendent Steve Hodson and Manager of Public Works Lane Cleroux. The evaluation score was 91 for EVB compared to 87 for Pembroke-based Jp2g Consultants.
The total cost of the project itself is estimated at $2,062,593.60. The township has been successful in obtaining an Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) Green Infrastructure grant of $1,512,499.89, representing 73.33 per cent of the total cost, of which 40 per cent is federal money and 33.33 percent comes from the province. That leaves just over half a million or $550,093.71 for the township to cover.
The final design is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023, with the construction tender being released the following month. Construction is slated to begin in August of 2023 and be completed by June of 2024.
WW Councillor Mike Moore, a Beachburg resident, said he’s pleased this project is finally coming to fruition.
“The last time the plant was upgraded was in 1991 to 1994, and those (upgrades) are approaching the end of their lifecycle,” he said. “A lot has happened since then – Walkerton for one thing. These changes are all being made with regard to the safety of our residents. We have still managed to run the plant without major discrepancies or repairs.
“I know the users won’t be happy when it comes to paying,” continued Coun. Moore, who was a member of council for the Village of Beachburg before amalgamation in 2001 made it part of Whitewater Region. “I was at the council table and it was not a very good conversation.”
The township’s portion of the cost of the upgrades will be charged to the users of the facility, not the taxpayers in the township as a whole.
“I hope the users will understand,” concluded Coun. Moore.
“It’s a badly-needed investment,” pointed out Councillor Chris Olmstead. “Hopefully it will last another 40 years.”
Mayor Neil Nicholson said the good news is the approximately $1.5 million in grant money secured is money the taxpayers won’t have to cover.
“Thank you to the staff for all your work behind the scenes,” he said.
Councillor Mark Bell asked about an increase in capacity as a result of the upcoming project.
Mr. Cleroux said the purpose of the work is rehabilitation of the existing facilities, not primarily an increase in capacity.
“But we will look at it and make sure there is room for future expansion if needed,” he said.
It is hoped increased efficiency of some of the plant’s components will in fact result in some increases in capacity.
The Beachburg water treatment plant was built in 1955. The most recent retrofit completed in 1994 included a building expansion, high and low lift pumps replacement, a new packaged treatment unit and a 150kW diesel emergency backup generator. The Beachburg drinking water system serves the village of Beachburg and provides drinking water to 474 customers. The renewal will address vital components of the plant that are reaching the end of their useful life.
Optimization of the plant will comprise 10 major components including digital control and monitoring in order to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions and also increase capacity and provide redundancy. The scope of project encompasses essential components for renewal, rehabilitation and optimization to the plant including wells, pumps, and the electrical system.
It’s recommended the municipal portion be funded by a debenture (long-term loan) in the 2023 budget which will be billed back over time to the users of the water system through the property tax system.